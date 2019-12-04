Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) Recruitment 2019: Apply for Assistant General Manager and Other Posts on cochinshipyard.com

Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) Recruitment 2019

Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) has given employment notice on November 7, 2019, for the posts of Assistant General Manager, Deputy Manager and Other. Interested ones can apply through the online procedure at the very latest 10 December 2019.

Vacancy Details:

Assistant General Manager (Operations): 01 Post Deputy Manager (Mechanical): 05 Posts Deputy Manager (Electrical): 01 Post Deputy Manager (Safety): 01 Post Deputy Manager (HR&IR): 01 Post Official URl https://www.cochinshipyard.com/ City Kochi State Kerala Country India

Education Qualification:

Assistant General Manager (Operations): Degree in Mechanical/Naval Architecture Engineering with least 60% score from any certified University. Applicants ought to have 15 years post education managerial work experience in Shipbuilding/Ship fix/Heavy Engineering/Offshore Fabrication/Other Marine Installations and Marine related Engineering Companies/Government/Semi-Government Companies.

Deputy Manager (Mechanical/ Electrical): Degree in Electrical/Mechanical Engineering with least 60% score from any certified Institutions/University with least 07 years of administrative work experience with Ship repair/ Shipbuilding/Heavy Engineering organization/Offshore Fabrication and Other Marine related organizations.

Deputy Manager (Safety): B.E./B.Tech degree in any disciplines with 02 years of experience of supervision or the administration in a processing plant/production/maintenance or in the safety department OR Degree in Physics and Chemistry with five years of work experience with supervision or management in a manufacturing plant or maintenance or in the safety department.

Deputy Manager (HR&IR): Post Graduate Certificate in Business Administration or identical Degree/Diploma with specialization in Human Resource (HR)/Post Graduate Degree in Social Work with specialization in Personnel Management/Labor Welfare and Industrial Relations or Post Graduate Degree in Personnel Management from a certified University with at least 60% score.

Procedure to apply for Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) recruitment:

The interested aspirants can apply through online enrollment from the official site https://www.cochinshipyard.com/career.html at the latest 10 December 2019.

Prior to filling up the online application, all documents like degree certificate, experience, caste certificate, if any, age and passport size color photo to be kept prepared for uploading to the online application portal.

Students are encouraged to peruse the guidelines cautiously before the filling on the web applications.

Also read, Cochin Shipyard ltd Project Assistants Answer Key 2019.

<noscript><iframe width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/3uxuIx1t4Rs?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) Recruitment 2019: Apply for Assistant General Manager and Other Posts on cochinshipyard.com was last modified:

Read More