Maharashtra Post Circle Recruitment 2019: Apply for Gramin Dak Sevak on maharashtrapost.gov.in

Maharashtra Post Circle Recruitment 2019

Maharashtra Postal Circle, India Post has distributed the recruitment notification for the posts of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS). A total of 3650 openings are accessible for GDS Posts at different areas of Maharashtra, for example, Navi Mumbai, Solapur, Pune, Ahmednagar, Thane and so forth.

Qualified and interested individuals can apply for the recruitment process through the official website from 01 to 30 November 2019.

Important Dates:

Online Application and Fee Submission starts on – 01 November 2019

Application submission last date – 30 November 2019

Vacancy Details:

Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) – 3650 posts

There are three posts as per the notification for which candidates can apply for:

Branch Postmaster (BPM)

Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM)

Dak Sevak

The official website to check the details of the recruitment is https://maharashtrapost.gov.in/ .

Pay Scale:

Least TRCA for 4 Hours/Level 1 in TRCA Slab

BPM – Rs. 12,000

ABPM/Dak Sevak – Rs. 10,000

Least TRCA for 5 Hours/Level 2 in TRCA Slab

BPM – Rs. 14,500- (Rs. 14,500-Rs. 35,480)

ABPM/Dak Sevak – Rs. 12,000- (Rs. 12,000-Rs.24,470)

Eligibility Criteria:

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Secondary School Examination pass certificate of tenth standard with passing score in Mathematics and English (having been contemplated as obligatory or elective subjects) led by any certified Board of School Education by the Government of India/State Governments/Union Territories in India will be a compulsory educational qualification for all affirmed categories of Gramin Dak Sevaks.

The candidate must have studied the local language at least till tenth standard [as mandatory or elective subjects] as declared by the State Government or according to provisions identifying with the eighth schedule of the Constitution of India.

Age Limit:

18 to 40 Years

Selection Procedure:

Recruitment will be done based on the auto-generated merit list.

The online application will be from 01 to 30 November 2019.

Candidates can visit the official website of India Post to know further details and updates regarding the vacancy.

