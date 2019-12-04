HomeJobs & Careers Articles
  • Articles

    • Maharashtra Post Circle Recruitment 2019: Apply for Gramin Dak Sevak on maharashtrapost.gov.in

    Posted on by Nita Samantaray

    Maharashtra Post Circle Recruitment 2019: Candidates can apply for Gramin Dak Sevak on maharashtrapost.gov.in.

    Maharashtra Post Circle Recruitment 2019
    Maharashtra Post Circle Recruitment 2019

    Maharashtra Postal Circle, India Post has distributed the recruitment notification for the posts of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS). A total of 3650 openings are accessible for GDS Posts at different areas of Maharashtra, for example, Navi Mumbai, Solapur, Pune, Ahmednagar, Thane and so forth.

    Qualified and interested individuals can apply for the recruitment process through the official website from 01 to 30 November 2019.

    Important Dates:

    • Online Application and Fee Submission starts on – 01 November 2019
    • Application submission last date – 30 November 2019

     Vacancy Details:

    Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) – 3650 posts

    There are three posts as per the notification for which candidates can apply for:

    • Branch Postmaster (BPM)
    • Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM)
    • Dak Sevak

    The official website to check the details of the recruitment is https://maharashtrapost.gov.in/ .

    Pay Scale:

    • Least TRCA for 4 Hours/Level 1 in TRCA Slab
    • BPM – Rs. 12,000
    • ABPM/Dak Sevak – Rs. 10,000
    • Least TRCA for 5 Hours/Level 2 in TRCA Slab
    • BPM – Rs. 14,500- (Rs. 14,500-Rs. 35,480)
    • ABPM/Dak Sevak – Rs. 12,000- (Rs. 12,000-Rs.24,470)

    Eligibility Criteria:

    Educational Qualification and Experience:

    Secondary School Examination pass certificate of tenth standard with passing score in Mathematics and English (having been contemplated as obligatory or elective subjects) led by any certified Board of School Education by the Government of India/State Governments/Union Territories in India will be a compulsory educational qualification for all affirmed categories of Gramin Dak Sevaks.

    The candidate must have studied the local language at least till tenth standard [as mandatory or elective subjects] as declared by the State Government or according to provisions identifying with the eighth schedule of the Constitution of India.

    Age Limit:

    18 to 40 Years

    Selection Procedure:

    • Recruitment will be done based on the auto-generated merit list.
    • The online application will be from 01 to 30 November 2019.
    • Candidates can visit the official website of India Post to know further details and updates regarding the vacancy.

    Also read, Maharashtra Postal Circle Recruitment 2019.

    Read Next

    Bihar BSEB STET 2019: Application Re-Open on 20th December at bsebstet2019.in, Check here for more Details
    Bihar BSEB STET 2019, Bihar School Examination Board Re-open Application Window for State Teachers Eligibility Test on 20th December. Candidates can apply from official website bsebstet2019.in
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 4 hours
    IISc Bangalore Mid-Year 2019 Admission Session Begin from 1st January 2020, Check here for Selection Process
    IISc Bangalore Mid-Year 2019 Indian Institute of Science Bangalore Admission Session begin from 1st January 2020, Candidates can apply from official website iisc.ac.in
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 4 hours
    DHFWS Hooghly Recruitment 2019: Apply for 75 Various Posts at wbhealth.gov.in , Get Details about Eligibility Criteria and Vacancy
    DHFWS Hooghly Recruitment 2019: District Health & Family Welfare Samiti, Hooghly invite Application for 75 Staff Nurse, Sahayika, Yoga Instructor & Others at wbhealth.gov.in.
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 4 hours
    Telecommunications Consultants India Limited (TCIL) Recruitment 2019: Apply for Group General Manager Post at tcil-india.com, Steps How to Apply
    TCIL Recruitment 2019: Telecommunications Consultants India Limited Invite Application for Group General Manager Post. Candidates can apply from official website tcil-india.com
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 5 hours
    CBSE Class 10th and 12th Board Exam Date Sheet 2019-20 Released, Check here for more details
    CBSE 10th and 12th Date Sheet Board Exam 2019-20, Central Board of Secondary Education announced, Candidates can check official website cbse.nic.in
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 5 hours