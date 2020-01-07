Goa Shipyard Limited Recruitment 2020: Apply for 43 Deputy General Manager & Other Posts on goashipyard.in

Goa Shipyard Limited Recruitment 2020

Goa Shipyard Limited has welcomed applications for the Deputy General Manager and different posts. Intrigued candidates can apply for Goa Shipyard Limited Recruitment 2020 through the recommended format at the very latest 04 February 2020.

Job Summary:

commencement of Online Applications 04 February 2020 till 5:00 pm Last Date of Submission Feb 4, 2020 Submission of Hard Copies 15 February 2020 Official URL https://goashipyard.in/ City Vasco da Gama State Goa

Vacancies:

Deputy General Manager (Liaison-Karwar Office) 01 Post Assistant Manager (SR-Commercial) 01 Post Office Assistant: 03 Posts Office Assistant (Finance) 04 Posts Refrigeration & AC Mechanic 02 Posts Electrical Mechanic 02 Posts EOT Crane Operator 01 Post Wireman 02 Posts Machinist 01 Posts Marine Fitter 12Posts Pipe Fitter 04 Posts Welder 09 Posts

Educational Qualification:

Deputy General Manager (Liaison-Karwar Office (B. Tech) from a recognized University in Mechanical Engineering/ Production Engineering/Naval Architecture /Electrical Engineering/Electronics Engineering/Instrumentation Engineering.

Assistant Manager (SR-Commercial): B. Tech from recognized University in Mechanical/Electrical/Electronics/Naval Architecture.

Office Assistant: Degree in the discipline with typing speed of 30 w.p.m. One-year certificate course in computer applications (CA) AND

One year on the job training in Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL)

Refrigeration & AC Mechanic: ITI and NCTVT or ITI in trade of Refrigeration and AC Mechanic with 02 years’ experience in the respective trade in GSL.

Electrical Mechanic: SSC with ITI in Electrical trade and 02 years’ experience as Electrician in Electrical projects/maintenance.

EOT Crane Operator: SSC and 2 years on the job training in GSL

Wireman: SSC with a 2 years training in the respective trade in GSL

Machinist: ITI and NCTVT OR ITI in Machinist trade.

Marine Fitter: ITI and NCTVT or ITI in Fitter/Fitter General/Marine Fitter.

Pipe Fitter: ITI and NCTVT or ITI in Fitter/Fitter General/Pipe Fitter.

Welder: ITI and NCTVT or ITI in the trade of Welder.

