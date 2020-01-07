Goa Shipyard Limited Recruitment 2020: Apply for 43 Deputy General Manager & Other Posts on goashipyard.in
Goa Shipyard Limited has welcomed applications for the Deputy General Manager and different posts. Intrigued candidates can apply for Goa Shipyard Limited Recruitment 2020 through the recommended format at the very latest 04 February 2020.
Job Summary:
|commencement of Online Applications
|04 February 2020 till 5:00 pm
|Last Date of Submission
|Feb 4, 2020
|Submission of Hard Copies
|15 February 2020
|Official URL
|https://goashipyard.in/
|City
|Vasco da Gama
|State
|Goa
Vacancies:
|Deputy General Manager (Liaison-Karwar Office)
|01 Post
|Assistant Manager (SR-Commercial)
|01 Post
|Office Assistant:
|03 Posts
|Office Assistant (Finance)
|04 Posts
|Refrigeration & AC Mechanic
|02 Posts
|Electrical Mechanic
|02 Posts
|EOT Crane Operator
|01 Post
|Wireman
|02 Posts
|Machinist
|01 Posts
|Marine Fitter
|12Posts
|Pipe Fitter
|04 Posts
|Welder
|09 Posts
Educational Qualification:
- Deputy General Manager (Liaison-Karwar Office (B. Tech) from a recognized University in Mechanical Engineering/ Production Engineering/Naval Architecture /Electrical Engineering/Electronics Engineering/Instrumentation Engineering.
- Assistant Manager (SR-Commercial): B. Tech from recognized University in Mechanical/Electrical/Electronics/Naval Architecture.
- Office Assistant: Degree in the discipline with typing speed of 30 w.p.m. One-year certificate course in computer applications (CA) AND
- One year on the job training in Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL)
- Refrigeration & AC Mechanic: ITI and NCTVT or ITI in trade of Refrigeration and AC Mechanic with 02 years’ experience in the respective trade in GSL.
- Electrical Mechanic: SSC with ITI in Electrical trade and 02 years’ experience as Electrician in Electrical projects/maintenance.
- EOT Crane Operator: SSC and 2 years on the job training in GSL
- Wireman: SSC with a 2 years training in the respective trade in GSL
- Machinist: ITI and NCTVT OR ITI in Machinist trade.
- Marine Fitter: ITI and NCTVT or ITI in Fitter/Fitter General/Marine Fitter.
- Pipe Fitter: ITI and NCTVT or ITI in Fitter/Fitter General/Pipe Fitter.
- Welder: ITI and NCTVT or ITI in the trade of Welder.