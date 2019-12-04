XAT 2020 Registration Last Date Extended, Apply Online before 10th December on xatonline.in

Xavier School of Management has postponed the last date for XAT registration 2020, without a late fee from 1st December midnight to 10th December midnight. Earlier, the authorities started XAT 2020 registration from 23rd August 2019 (till midnight) on the official website www.xatonline.in in online mode.

Previously, the end date for XAT registration 2020 was 30th November. Candidates can register for XAT 2020 by paying the late fee; the dates for the same will be updated as soon as authorities announce it.

XAT 2020 application form will be divided into three steps – XAT registration, filling up the application form and paying the application fee.

After filling up the XAT 2020 application form along with the application fee successfully, candidates would be able to download the admit card of XAT 2020, which will be available from 20th December, 2019.

The registration fee for XAT 2020 is Rs 1700. Candidates who fill the form after 10th December midnight, they will have to pay a late fee of Rs 2,000. XLRI, Jamshedpur, will conduct XAT 2020 on 5th January, 2020.

Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) is held by XLRI for admission to more than 150 Business schools in the country. Check all the information about XAT 2020 registration, important dates, how to fill the XAT application form, application fee, and so on.

XAT 2020 Important Dates

Event Date XAT 2020 Notification 23rd August, 2019 Commencement of XAT 2020 registration 23rd August, 2019 Last date of filling application form 2020 10th December, 2019 midnight (Extended) Last date to register for XAT by paying late fees To be notified XAT 2020 Admit Card 20th December, 2019 to 3rd January, 2020 XAT 2020 exam 5th January, 2020

XAT Eligibility Criteria 2020

Aspirants must confirm the XAT 2020 eligibility criteria before filling the XAT application form. The same is described below:

Graduates (minimum three years) in any discipline from a recognized institute or university can apply.

Final year students of graduation can also apply if they complete the course by June 2019.

Aspirants applying through GMAT can also register for XAT 2020 till 31st December, 2019.

Documents to keep nearby before starting XAT Registration 2020

Photograph Candidates would need to upload a recent passport size color photograph in .jpg or .jpeg format. The picture should have been taken in a light or white background. The face should be evident in the photograph; otherwise, the application may get rejected. The file size should be between 20 KB – 50 KB and dimensions should be 200 x 230 pixels. The size of the scanned image should not more than 50 KB. Signature Candidates’ signature should be made on a white paper with a black ink pen. The file size should be between 10 KB – 20 KB. The dimensions of 140 x 60 pixels would be preferred. Marksheets Class X, Class XII, Graduation and Masters degree (if applicable)

Web browser needed to fill XAT Registration 2020

Candidates are advised to use the following browser to fill the registration form of XAT 2020 to avoid any disturbance:

Mozilla Firefox (version 50 to 62)

Google Chrome (version 50 to 69)

Internet Explorer (version 11).

How to fill XAT Application Form 2020?

Candidates will have to go through the steps given below to know how to register and apply for XAT 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website of XAT (www.xatonline.in).

Click on the ‘Register’ tab

Create a new account using your email id

Click on the registration link to create XAT login password (You will receive your XAT ID and registration link on your registered email id)

Step 2: Login with XAT ID and Password

After logging in to your account, you have to choose the preferred exam city from the list of exam cities.

Now, the next step is to enter your name, upload your photographs, and signature (as per the size mentioned in the table above)

Two distinct links will be offered to upload the Photograph and Signature. Click on the particular links “Upload Photograph/Signature, select the location and upload the documents.

Select your citizenship

Select the Program (It’s an optional step)

Fill mandatory information such as name, date of birth, gender, parents’ name, category and contact details.

Now, enter your educational qualification starting from Class X

Enter the details of work experience starting from the latest job. Candidates applying for the XLRI GMP program must have a minimum of five years of experience as on 31st May, 2020.

Step 3: Pay the application fee

Pay the application fee, as mentioned in the schedule below.

After filling registration form, aspirants are advised to take a print out of the application confirmation message.

XAT 2020 Application Fee

XAT 2020 first phase application fee Rs. 1700 (Rs. 300 per XLRI program) XAT 2020 late application fee Rs. 2000 (Rs 500 per XLRI program)

How to pay XAT Application Fee?

Candidates can pay application fee through any of the following modes:

Net banking

Credit card

Debit card

What after XAT Registration 2020?

After completing the XAT 2020 registration process, candidates would be able to download the XAT admit card 2020 from 20th December, 2019 to 3rd January 2020. The document will be accessible online on the official website. Candidates would need to login with their XAT ID and password to download the admit card of XAT 2020.

In this article, you have got all the information regarding your XAT 2020 registration. So, what are you waiting for? Make your first move towards the conquest. Best of luck! XAT, SET, GO!

