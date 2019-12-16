Jamia Millia Islamia New Delhi Recruitment 2019: Apply online for Research Assistant Post, Check here for Eligibility and other Details

The notification has been passed by the Department of Social Work, Jamia Millia Islamia i.e. Central University, New Delhi inviting applications for the Research Assistant Post. Qualified candidates can apply for the post through the Online on or before 23 Dec 2019.

Note-

The appointment will be temporarily for a period of 180 days, but later based on employee performance, the service date can be extended. So, candidates may not get dishearten.

Notification Details:

Advertisement No. 13/2019-20 Dated 12.12.2019

Important Date:

Particulars Date Closing Date to Send Application: 23 December 2019

Vacancy Details

The vacancy details are as follows-

Research Assistant Post: 01 Post

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Research Assistant Post-

The applicant must be having a second-class Master’s degree in Social Work are eligible to apply for the posts.

Simultaneously with Educational qualification, candidates should have Experienced in Research/ Documentation/ Training.

Also, knowledge of Urdu and Hindi is a necessary qualification for a teaching post.

How to Apply-

Qualified candidates can apply by addressing their filled-up application form along with other necessary documents to the address notified in the official notification or before 23 Dec 2019. The candidates are recommended to read all the instructions carefully before filling their application form.

Also, Applicants must attach the attested copies of degree, diplomas, and mark-sheet along with the application. Even note that all those candidates who already in service should apply through proper channel. The application form can be downloaded from the Jamia Millia Islamia’s official Website jmi.ac.in as mentioned above.

Address-

Office of the Head, Department of Social Work, Gate No. 7, Jamia Millia Islamia, Jamia Nagar, New Delhi. Pin code110025.

