SAIL Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for 148 Executive and Non-Executive Posts at sail.co.in, Steps How to Apply and Check ere for Eligibility and Selection Process

The notification has been passed by the Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) inviting eligible candidates for executive and non-executive posts. Enthusiastic candidates should apply on the official website by December 31, 2019. The provisional date of the written examination will be informed later by the website.

Important Dates-

Particulars Date Last date to apply December 31, 2019.

Vacancy details

The total number of vacant posts is 148 which is as follows-

Medical Officer [Dental]: 1 post

Mining Foreman: 40 posts

Mining Mate: 51 posts

Surveyor (Mines): 9 posts

Operator-Cu Technician (Trainee) (Electrical): 13 posts

Operator-CumTechnician(Trainee) (Chemical): 04 posts

Attendant-CumTechnician (Trainee): 20 posts

Nursing Sister (Trainee): 10 posts

Age limit:

The candidates must be a maximum of 28 years of age. Nevertheless, reserved category candidates will get age relaxation according to government norms. Still, for Medical Officer [Dental] the age limit is 30 years.

Eligibility

Educational Qualification:-

The candidates should check the official notification since they differ for every post.

Selection criteria

The selection of candidates will be done based on written examination and interview/skill test. The selection method shall be according to the post for which the candidate has applied.

Application fee

The candidates applying for Medical Officer (Dental) posts, have to pay the application fee of Rs 500. The candidates appearing for Mining Foreman or Surveyor (Mines) or Operator-cum-Technician(Trainee) or Nursing Sister [Trainee] have to pay Rs 250. And for Mining Mate/Attendant-cum-Technician (Trainee) candidates have to shell out Rs 150. There shall be an exemption for the application fee for SC/ST candidates.

Steps to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website-http://www.sail.co.in

Step 2: On the main page, click on the link that says, ‘Careers’

Step 3: Understand the advertisement for executive and non-executive posts. If eligible, click on ‘apply’

Step 4: Choose in the application form, pay the fee and agree on submit.

Step 5: Don’t forget to take a print out of the application form for future reference.

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for SAIL Recruitment 2019

SAIL Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for 148 Executive and Non-Executive Posts at sail.co.in, Steps How to Apply and Check ere for Eligibility and Selection Process was last modified:

Read More