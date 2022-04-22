Choose Only the Best B-School for Your MBA! Ft. KIAMS

MBA graduate business degree programs are becoming increasingly popular for students who want to pursue a career in business. Many MBA programs offer unique perspectives and opportunities that can help students develop the skills they need to succeed in a competitive workforce. MBA provides students with improved job prospects, enhanced leadership, and management skills that will teach them how to analyze data, think critically, and communicate effectively. These programs provide students with the opportunity to learn about business and management in a formal setting. Thus, it is imperative to choose the top and the best colleges for MBA.

Established in 1991, Kirloskar Institute of Advanced Management Studies (KIAMS), has been facilitating top-notch quality of education to students as a visionary. The institute is one of the most reputed business schools in India. KIAMS offers a full range of executive education programs that cater to the needs of both local and international business leaders. The institute’s cutting-edge teaching and research facilities make it an ideal place to learn about global management practices. The school has a strong emphasis on corporate strategy and global business practices. In addition to its main campus, KIAMS operates a satellite campus in Chennai.

Initiated as a training institute for top managers and corporate leaders to cope with the latest industry and corporate trends, KIAMS initially offered Management Development programs and consultancy. Witnessing success and growth, the institute started offering AICTE approved PGDM program in 1998. The institute’s core value is to offer educational excellence with ‘values’ in beliefs, process, and result.

For more than three decades now, KIAMS with its well-curated PGDM program aims to provide excellent Management and Training Development program. It works consistently with corporate leaders to drive the best contemporary and heritage-drive management program. It trains students to become world-class leaders, along with, facilitating strong networking in the industry.

About the program

KIAMS is one of the oldest and premier business schools in India. A two-year full-time residential program conducted at their Harihar and Pune campuses, the MBA program offers a comprehensive and innovative curriculum that prepares students for success in the corporate world.

The program focuses on developing critical thinking and problem-solving skills, as well as leadership and management abilities. It also trains students with managerial skills to face complex challenges and deliver their best. The program equips students to:

Apply management theories and practices to solve real-time industry problems.

Foster data and informed decision-making ability

Comprehensive learning and training with the capability to communicate global and ethical business techniques.

Deliver positive outcomes embedded with value-based leadership

Drive inclusivity with a positive team attitude.

Openness to forever learning and growing

Learning and applying the latest technology with tools for surpassing outcomes in the industry.

Further, the school’s faculty comprises experienced professionals with deep knowledge in their respective fields. The institute has a strong emphasis on practical learning, and its faculty members are experienced professionals who have contributed significantly to the business world. KIAMS’ MBA program is rigorous and demanding, and the alumni have been successful in finding employment in top companies across sectors.

Placement

Ranked as no.4 in India by NHRDN- People Matters B-school Ranking in 2016 for Leadership and Governance, it is also a top-rated institute for different attributes among the others. It includes 16th in Corporate Connectedness, 26th in Faculty Profile, 21st in Accreditation and Linkages, and 28th in Infrastructure.

Thus, awarded as one of the top universities, the institution is well connected with the industry leaders and corporates, offering the best placement opportunities. The school has a strong alumni network, which can provide students with valuable networking opportunities. With over 100 companies participating every year, the college assures 100% placement to all its students. It also provides foreign university collaboration for learning and training.

Admission 2022-2024

Following a rigorous admission process, KIAMS is a dream institute for many students aspiring to be global leaders. The selection criteria include:

Eligibility

The candidate must be a graduate in any field of studies from a recognized university.

They must have scored a minimum aggregate of 50%.

Students almost completing their final year of education are also eligible to apply.

Entrance Test Score

Admissions to KIAMS are based on the entrance examination. The scores from competitive exams like CAT, XAT, GMAT, MAT, ATMA, MHCET, and CMAT (for Pune Campus). It also accepts KCET for its Harihar campus.

Selection Process at KIAMS

The selection process for admission to KIAMS is rigorous, and applicants must have excellent credentials and demonstrate strong leadership skills to get selected. The evaluation criterion includes overall ran computation, with other parameters as approved by the AICTE, which includes:

35% is based on scores from the various entrance examinations.

15% from group discussions (GD).

15% from the personal interviews (PI).

15% from the last academic performance in class X, XII, graduate or post-graduate degree.

5% sports or any extra curriculum activity.

15% from previous work experience.

Additionally, KIAMS is an outstanding business school for students who are looking to pursue a career in business. The program is well-rounded and provides students with the skills and knowledge they need to be successful in the business world. Furthermore, the institute also offers a variety of extracurricular activities that allow students to network with professionals and learn more about the business world. The institute also offers a variety of concentrations, which gives students to focus their studies on their specific areas of interest.

Admissions for the PGDM program are open for both Pune and Harihar campus. To know more, click here.

