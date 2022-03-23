“My advice to the students is to choose roles and companies that most meet their strengths, interests, dreams, and aspirations” – Prof Janat Shah, Director, IIM Udaipur | Check to know more

IIM Udaipur has established itself as a premier school by concentrating on world-class research, innovative pedagogy, and other initiatives that prepare graduates to be tomorrow’s managers and leaders. It is also AACSB (Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business) accredited and has made a name for itself in the worldwide academic arena in only eight years. According to the criteria employed by UT Dallas, which analyses publications in the main international journals, IIMU is now rated fourth in India for management research, behind ISB, IIM Ahmedabad, and IIM Bangalore. It’s also in the list of 2020 Global MIM Rankings published by the Financial Times.

We had an honest chat with Prof Janat Shah, Director, IIM Udaipur – about the learning process at IIM Udaipur, partnerships with some of the best experts & business heads, their recent placement milestones, and more. Here are extracts from the same:

1. Firstly, congratulations on a wonderful placement season for IIM Udaipur. How does it feel as the Director on achieving 100% placement record for both flagship 2-year MBA and the 1-year MBA Programs in GSCM & DEM?

Ans. Yes, our flagship 2-year MBA and the two 1-year full-time MBA Programs in Digital Enterprise Management and Global Supply Chain Management have all recorded 100% placements. It is gratifying to see all students placed more than two months before our Convocation scheduled for April 27th. It reflects the industry’s faith that these programs are a source of the right talent.

Our alumni have also been significantly growing in their roles and responsibilities. This has helped augment the realization the industry has about IIM Udaipur.

The combinations of our focus on technology, digital, and analytics, the unparalleled initiatives such as consumer culture lab, the curriculum adaptations, the AACSB processes, the sector-wise placement drive, and the quality of companies who have become campus partners have all been immense strengths for us. I am pleased about how we have strengthened our curriculum and corporate relations and the continuous improvement on this front year after year.

2. Could you please throw some light on how different was this year’s placement compared to previous years?



Ans. Firstly, in the Final Placements of all 3 Programs, we experienced a growth in the key metrics of the average, and median salaries paid, as below:

CTC Stats

Average (Salary in INR/PA)

Median (Salary in INR/PA)

Highest (Salary in INR/PA)

Two-year MBA (Final Placements)

17.5 lacs (31% increase as compared to the previous year)

15.6 lacs (20% increase as compared to the previous year)

35 lacs (remains unchanged)

One-Year MBA GSCM

19.5 lacs (2.6% increase as compared to the previous year)

18 lacs (14.7% increase as compared to the previous year)

35.96 lacs (1.5% increase as compared to the previous year)

One-Year MBA DEM

21.30 lacs (7% increase as compared to the previous year)

20 lacs (10%increase as compared to the previous year)

32.21 lacs (5% increase as compared to the previous year)

In the Summer Placements of our flagship 2-year MBA Program, we witnessed a growth in the average stipend by 65.72%.

CTC Stats

Average (Stipend in INR)

Median (Stipend in INR)

Highest (Stipend in INR)

Two-Year MBA (Summer Internships)

1.12 lacs

1 lac

3 lacs

We saw both new companies’ participation and renewed participation of our existing recruiters. The new recruiters for finals included Allcargo, Asian Paints, Bain, BenQ, Bosch, Brane, Centrum, Crompton Greaves, HashedIn by Deloitte, EXL, HSBC, IBM, Innover, JP Morgan Chase, Mahindra & Mahindra, Natwest, PwC, Reliance Retail, Schindler, Transworld, and WNS, amongst others. While past recruiters like Accenture Strategy, Amazon, American Express, Amul, Axis Bank, Bajaj Auto, BNY Mellon, Capgemini, Cisco, Cognizant, E&Y, Flipkart, Goldman Sachs, General Electric, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank. ICICI Prudential, IIFL, IndiaMART, KPMG, Offbusiness, PayTM, Pidilite, TAFE, TATA AIG, Tresvista, Thoucentric, Vedanta Group, Wells Fargo, Xiaomi, and Yes Bank, amongst others, continued their patronage.

3. What trend could you see in the incoming offers/companies this season at IIMU?



Ans. In our flagship 2-year MBA Program, we witnessed the highest growth in sectors of Consulting, followed by Technology, Banking, Financial Services, and Consumer Goods and Durables. This year’s placements are a combination of the post-Covid increased industry demand and the acceptance of IIM Udaipur as an Institute of choice for many recruiters; given the transformative success, we have been building over the ten years of our establishment. While there may be some correction of industry demand depending on business growth, pandemic, and market situations, we are confident of brand IIMU remaining a preferred option to the industry for the right talent. We hope our new relationships will also blossom into continued and mutually beneficial partnerships.

4. What points must MBA students consider while shortlisting companies to apply to?

Ans. By and large, My advice to students is to choose roles and companies that most meet their strengths, interests, dreams, and aspirations. We encourage students to see Summer Placements and PPOs as the better route to deciding on their Company to understand each other better. You also need to have the required ability to project, build a personal brand and communicate it through your cv.

Prof Janat Shah, Director, IIM Udaipur

