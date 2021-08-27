Make an Informed Choice: Choose PGPM at Athena School of Management

A city that never sleeps surely has opportunities that never exhaust. The advent of the modern age in India and the culmination of urban space is predominantly highlighted by the rise of Mumbai as a megacity. Rich in terms of culture, ever-evolving geographical bounds, and bustling with coming-of-age opportunities, the mega-metropolis of Mumbai offers varied opportunities to individuals to keep themselves updated with every transformation that goes on in the world. In this context, pursuing MBA in Mumbai proves to be an advantage in itself. With the evolution of technology, varied novel realms have culminated in contemporary space. This is the reason why to have spatial proximity to such transforming fields becomes important. An MBA degree at Mumbai helps the students to develop a close and primal interaction with the changing landscape of the industry, thereby accelerating their career growth.

Thriving in this landmark city, Athena School of Management is one of the leading B-schools in Mumbai offering a comprehensive curriculum and carving progressive career paths for students. The dynamic curriculum offers students the opportunity to become adept with the advances of the subject. The very existence of industrial visits, corporate sessions, and internship facilitation ensures an all-inclusive growth of the individuals. Athena boasts of partnerships from international institutes of repute Babson College, McGill University, Warsaw School of Economics, University of Albany, Liverpool John Moores University, among many other such institutes. Aside from this, Athena also has holistic collaborations with the industry leaders like Coursera, Global Business School Network, Principles for Responsible Management Education, Forage, Localized, Association of Indian Management Schools, and many others. The accomplished alumni base of Athena is spread in varied arrays of industries. Some of the reputed companies where one can find an Athena alumna or alumnus are Crisil, Dabur, Edelweiss, ITC, Ginger, Hershey’s, among many others.

Athena School of Management offers an Post Graduate Program in Management (PGPM). This two-year PGPM program aims to hone the future leaders in the realm of corporate. Following an immersive and experiential style of learning in the course, the curriculum is entirely student centric. Defying the traditional lecture-based module, the pedagogy sways from the overdone and conventional methods and rather aims to hone the students through innovative techniques like case studies, projects, group discussions, and field visits. The expert set of faculty for the PGPM course comprises of top academic and corporate leaders, who introduce students with both academic and practical exposure. Through this program, students also get the opportunity to intern with the top MNCs and reputed organizations, thereby gaining comprehensive industrial exposure. The aim is to instill the interpersonal values among the students that make them upcoming leaders of the industry. The final purpose, after all, is to boost the hidden potential of already talented individuals.

Located in the stellar locality of Powai, in Hiranandini Gardens, the campus is surrounded by leading MNCs and corporate offices. With more than 300 organizations in the vicinity, like Deloitte, J.P. Morgan, Crisil, Larsen and Toubro, Colagat Palmolive, Schindler, Sony Pictures, Axis Bank, and many more, the campus offers a multitude of opportunities for students to be around the transforming world of corporate. This gives leverage to Athena students to be around the best minds and also keep on a tab on the varied changes happening in the industry. The exterior of the campus exemplifies the grandeur at its best as it is based on Greco-Roman architecture. The campus also boasts of a rooftop garden for the recreational purpose of the students. With the state of the art infrastructure, the campus is equipped with stellar classrooms, an e-library, and dedicated conference space.

Athena School of Management is now accepting admissions for the batch of 2022-24. To get more information about the program, you can click here. The integrated admission process can be made easier by applying through the NMAT scores. NMAT by GMAC is one of the cutting-edged aptitude tests aimed to examine the management and leadership aptitude of the students. With a holistic syllabus, assessing the verbal, logical, and analytical aptitude of students, through NMAT, Athena senses the overall suitability of students to the field of management. One can apply for NMAT if they have at least 50% aggregate in their qualifying exam.

Revolutionizing the realm of MBA education in India, Athena definitely becomes a top choice for students entering the realm of management.

