NIRF Rankings Of Top B-Schools 2021: What To Choose & How To Choose?

The NIRF rankings of top B-Schools have been released, and the list comes with several surprises. While the top three places are dominated by IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore, and IIM Calcutta, the surprising ranks of some colleges raise a lot of questions by all means. The most shocking stats being the jump of IIT ahead of top B-Schools like MDI Gurgaon, SPJIMR, and NITIE and schools like Great Lakes hopping forward of coveted IIFT. In a newly introduced ‘perception’ parameter, B-schools like IIM Nagpur have been ranked above MDI Gurgaon, and NITIE Mumbai has been ranked below Chandigarh University. Can one, then, rely on the accuracy and efficiency of NIRF 2021 MBA rankings?.

Here are the parameters based on which the NIRF decides the ranks of the B-Schools:



Teaching, Learning, and Resources: This is assessed through factors like doctoral student strength, the faculty-student ratio with a particular emphasis on permanent faculty, faculty with Ph.D., and financial resources and their uses. Research and Professional Practice: This is based on a combined metric that analyses publications, Quality of Publications, footprint of projects, professional practice, and Executive Development Program. Graduation Outcomes: This parameter involves the assessment of placement and higher studies, university examination, and median salary. Outreach and Inclusivity : This metric includes analyzing the percentage of students from other states, women, economically and socially challenged students and facilities for physically challenged students. Perception: This involves the assessment of peer perception, that is, employers and academic peers.



Key Highlights of NIRF 2021 Rankings

Consistently ranked among the top, the renowned B-Schools, IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore, and IIM Calcutta have been placed as the top three business schools of India.

The top ten B-Schools in India feature 6 IIMs and 3 IITs.

The top fifteen B-schools nationally include 7 IIMs and 5 IITs.

It is surprising to see IIT Delhi surpassing IIM Indore, IIM Lucknow, IIM Shillong, SPJIMR, XLRI, and IIFT Delhi.

Some IITs have jumped ahead of reputed institutes like SPJIMR, MDI Gurgaon, NITIE Mumbai.

Compared to 2020, IIM Kozhikode has replaced IIM Lucknow to fit in the top five business schools.

Another surprising rank is the fall of SPJIMR, considered one of India’s best B-schools, from rank 18 last year to rank 19 in 2021.

On the other hand, NMIMS and SIBM Pune saw a slight improvement in their overall rank.

IIM Kashipur has been ranked lowest in the second-generation IIM, whereas IIM Raipur has been placed at the 15th spot.

In yet another sharp turn of events, private institutes like GLIM, IMI Delhi, Amity, ICFAI, and KIIT have been ranked above IIM Kashipur, which is concerning for the IIM in every which way.

The parameters through which ranking is ascribed in NIRF surely bring a lot of surprises and raise a lot of concern. It is a holistic assessment, but the question remains: will the students rely on pre-existing notions or take these rankings as the rule of law?

Check the latest NIRF RANKING 2021 – https://www.nirfindia.org/2021/ManagementRanking.html

