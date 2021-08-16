How Do I Choose The Best PGDM Program? | The “Unbeatable” Advantages Of Pursuing MBA With ISME – Mumbai

Founded in 2016, ISME has consistently been ranked among the top B-Schools of India. The holistic space of ISME continually strives to facilitate the best kind of corporate exposure to its students and lead them to traverse the best career in the industry. ISME’s continual success is manifested in its comprehensive alumni base. It is indeed a proud feat that more than 1500 ISME alumni are currently employed with leading multinational organizations worldwide.

ISME offers a two-year, AICTE approved full-time Post-Graduate Diploma in Management. Being the flagship program of ISME, the PGDM program provides a nuanced platform for aspiring individuals to gather all the required skills to excel in the industry. Another program offered at ISME based on contemporary industry demands is a two-year, AICTE approved intensive PGDM in Business Analytics. The realm of Business Analytics is the most upcoming one, and the need for professionals in this industry is rapidly increasing. Thereon, this program at ISME opens up a wide array of opportunities for the students.

ISME’s PGDM and PGDM Business Analytics classroom curriculum is industry-specific and integrates the knowledge through varied practical exposures. Additionally, the faculty at ISME are renowned academic figures and industry professionals, thereby guaranteeing an all-inclusive mentoring of the students. The perk of studying at ISME is getting knowledge in the state-of-the-art campus filled with varied extracurricular and co-curricular opportunities that aim to hone the all-inclusive personality of the students.

As the industry progresses towards rapid digitization, the educational setups are also integrating such rapid transformations in the curriculum. Through the means of holistic specializations, ISME is integrating students into these dynamic fields. The major specializations offered by ISME are marketing, finance, entrepreneurship and business analytics. Aside from this, there are options for the students to pursue integrated 11-month post graduate programs in Management Business & Entrepreneurship and Digital Marketing & Advertising that gives one a dynamic blend of knowledge and skills.

ISME has always thrived to adjust the curriculum according to the in-demand topics of the industry. Henceforth, various industry conferences, panel discussions, and guest lectures are offered at ISME. It is also mandatory for students to undergo a holistic 6-8 weeks summer internship program with various corporates. The coursework is also designed in a manner that it becomes more placement-centric. The Placement Oriented Value Added Term at ISME is the same testimony as it helps students better prepare themselves to enter the dazzling corporate world.

ISME has a rigorous approach to onboard the leading talent for its PGDM program. With the leading, in-demand and industry-specific specialization, students can find themselves on an incredible career journey at the holistic space of ISME. It is indeed an opportunity of a lifetime to embark on a nuanced career and be a part of the league of stalwarts. Students can take advantage of this golden opportunity and set out to carve a glorious career path in the realm of corporate.

