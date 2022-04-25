Global Firms Pitch in at SP Jain School Of Global Management’s Placements. Highest Package increases by 15% to INR 39 Lac

The SP Jain School of Global Management, ranked No. 12 by Forbes, has reported remarkable placement for its Master of Global Business (MGB) programme. The MGB curriculum is geared toward students with prior experience, and the average in-class work experience is one year.

The highest overseas offering for the programme increased by 15% to INR 39 lacs, up from INR 34 lacs in the previous year. In 2020, the average overseas pay was INR 25 lacs, up from INR 18 lacs. Over half of the students received full-time job offers from top firms in Southeast Asia and the Middle East. The b-school also reported international internships for 63% of its students.

Landmark Group, Aramex, Amazon, KPMG, Bayer, Michelin, Lenovo, DSV, Network Foreign, Agility, Redington Gulf, Kantar, Movado Group, WestconSharaf DG, StoneX, TIER Mobility, iMile, and Global Shipping & Logistics are among the top international recruiters this season.

Unilever, Henkel, IBM, Aditya Birla Capital, Micron India, Thermo Fisher, Blackberrys, McKinsey and Co., TIAA, Cedar Consulting, Cognizant, Accenture, Johnson and Johnson, Steer Advisors, IBS Intelligence, First Cry, and L&T Infotech, made offers to students who chose domestic placements. Several start-ups and IT businesses, including TruKKer, Indegene, Azentio, Fero.Ai, and Westcon, have also reported recruiting at SP Jain School of Global Management.

With 26 per cent of students joining IT businesses, financial firms, and last-mile delivery applications, the technology sector earned the top place. Consulting (9%), logistics (7%), and retail and BFSI (6%) were the other main industries. General management positions accounted for 18% of the available positions, followed by consulting, marketing, operations, and project management.

“The MGB programme is intended for recent graduates with little to no prior job experience or experienced professional” Some students to have received salaries of INR 25 lacs or higher is very gratifying. I am very thrilled to see numerous first-time recruiters from the IT sector here. The SP Jain curriculum is intended to prepare students to use cutting-edge business management abilities in a rapidly changing digital environment. “SP Jain School of Global Management equips students not just for management-specific employment but also for roles that are technology and data-driven and need strong analytical abilities,” said Dr. Balakrishna Grandhi, Dean of SP Jain’s MGB and Global MBA programmes.

The MGB is a 16-month full-time master’s degree programme with a 4-month international internship requirement. It is available in two different learning modes. Students may choose to spend four months at each of SP Jain’s campuses in Singapore, Sydney, and Dubai, or they can spend four months in Singapore and the rest of the programme in Dubai, where they will be assisted with internships and job placements.

ABOUT SP JAIN SCHOOL OF GLOBAL MANAGEMENT (SP JAIN GLOBAL)

SP Jain School of Global Management is a business school in Australia that offers current, relevant, and practical global business education. SP Jain Global is famous for its multi-city undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, as well as doctorate, executive, and short-term online programmes, with campuses in the vibrant business capitals of Dubai, Mumbai, Singapore, and Sydney. The School has been rated by prestigious worldwide magazines, including Forbes, Times Higher Education–Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, and The Economist, for its flagship Global MBA programme.

The Australian Government’s Tertiary Education Quality and Standards Agency has recognised S P Jain Global as an Institute of Higher Education (TEQSA). Students graduate with a degree from the SP Jain School of Global Management in Australia. The School is approved by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) of the Government of Dubai, UAE, and is recognised as a Private Education Institute (PEI) by the Singapore Committee for Private Education (CPE). More information may be found by clicking here.

Media Contact:

Vidhi Shah – 9930840442 | E: [email protected]

