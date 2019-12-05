CERC New Delhi Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for 34 Joint Chief Engineer and Other Posts on cercind.gov.in

CERC New Delhi Recruitment 2019

Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC), has declared opening for posts of Joint Chief Engineer, Joint Chief (Research Associate) and Other. Interested applicants can apply through the offline procedure before 20 January 2020.

Educational Qualification:

Joint Chief (Eng.): BE or BTech. from any certified college.

Joint Chief (RA): Degree in MBA Finance or Post Graduate in Law/Engineering/Regulation.

Chief (Engineer): BE or BTech. Candidates have relaxation with Diploma in Engineering for individuals from Central Power Engineering (Group A) Services advanced from feeder administrations.

Deputy Chief (Research Associate): Bachelor’s Degree and applicants having MBA (Finance) or Post Graduate in Regulation or proportional will be preferred.

Deputy Chief (Legal): Degree in Law, ideally with a specialization in Regulations/Master Degree in Law.

Deputy Chief (Economics): M.A. Economics with specialization in Econometrics or Post Graduate in Mathematics with specialization in Operations Research or Post Graduate Degree in Statistics.

Deputy Chief (Finance): MBA (Finance) or ensured Chartered Accountant or Certified Cost Accountant ideally with Engineering Degree.

Chief (Eng.): Degree in Engineering candidates get the preferred position/ relaxation who have a Diploma in Engineering for individuals from Central Power Engineering Group-A Services advanced from feeder administration.

Assistant Chief (Research Associate): MBA with Finance or Post Graduate in Engineering/Law/Regulation.

Assistant Chief (Legal): Graduate Degree in Law, ideally with a specialization in Regulations/Master Degree in Law.

Applicants may refer to the official notice PDF for detailed information concerning qualification criteria, age limit, pay scale and so forth.

The official website to get more details on the recruitment is http://www.cercind.gov.in/ .

How to apply:

Qualified applicants are required to present their applications in the endorsed organization with properly filled and marked alongside authenticated photocopies of every document related to educational qualification, experience, and so on to the Assistant Secretary (P&A), Central Electricity Regulatory Commission, Ground Floor, Chanderlok Building, 36, Janpath, New Delhi – 110001 most recent by 20 January 2020.

