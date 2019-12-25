KRCL Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for Deputy Chief Engineer and Assistant Engineer, Before 10 January 2020

The Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) has released the latest notification for applicants who are interested in applying for the posts of Deputy Chief Engineer and Assistant Engineer.

So, the candidates who are willing to apply for the posts can visit the official website and apply through a prescribed format available on the website before 10th January 2020.

EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION

Deputy Chief Engineer (Design) BE/B. Tech in Civil Engineering from a reputed institute or University with minimum 60% marks. The candidates should have minimum experience of 12 years in structural design of Bridges / Viaducts / flyovers for Railway/Road/Metro loading based on Indian (sound knowledge of IS, IRS, IRC and other relevant codes related to design)/International (EURO, BS & AASTHO) standards & basic design philosophy. However, Preference will be given to the candidates who have an experience in the design of superstructure comprising of steel structures, composite structures, segmental bridges, U-girder, I-girder, balanced cantilever box girder with pre-stressed concrete technology and should be proficient in the use of various Structural Design software Assistant Engineer (Design) BE/B Tech in Civil Engineering from a recognized Institute or University with minimum 60% marks. The candidates are expected to have a minimum of 2 years of experience in structural design of Bridges/Viaducts/flyovers for Railway/Road/Metro loading based on Indian (sound knowledge of IS, IRS, IRC and other relevant codes related to design) & basic design

AGE LIMIT

Deputy Chief Engineer (Design) The candidates should not be more than 55 years old as on 1st January 2020 Assistant Engineer (Design) The candidates should not be more than 50 years old as on 1st January 2020

SELECTION PROCESS

The candidates will be selected on the basis of a Personal Interview.

APPLICATION FEE

For the General candidates, the application fee is Rs 500

There is no application fee for the candidates belonging to SC/ ST category

The candidates have to pay the application fee online, and they should note that the fee is non-refundable

HOW TO APPLY FOR KRCL 2020?

The interested candidates can visit the official website and fill the application through the prescribed format on or before 10th January 2020.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) –

Question: When is the last date for completing the application process?

Answer: The last date to complete the application process is 10th January 2020.

Question: What is the age limit for the various posts in KRCL recruitment?

Answer: For the Deputy Chief Engineer (Design) it is 55 years, and for Assistant Engineer (Design) the age limit is 50 years as on 1st January 2020.

Question: What is the official website of KRCL?

Answer: The official website is www.konkanrailway.com

Question: How can I apply for the posts in KRCL recruitment?

Answer: The candidates can visit the online website and fill the application through a prescribed format available on the website.

