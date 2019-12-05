NIT Hamirpur Recruitment 2019: Get More Details on Walk-in Interview for Research Assistant Post on nith.ac.in
National Institute of Technology Hamirpur (NIT Hamirpur) has welcomed applications for the Research Assistant post. The qualified applicants can show up for a walk-in-interview planned on 10 December 2019.
Job Summary:
|Notification No.
|NITH/HMR/R&C-85/2019/1219-21
|Walk-in-interview
|10 December 2019
|Last Date of Submission
|Dec 10, 2019
|Official URL
|https://nith.ac.in/
|Location
|Hamirpur
|State
|Himachal Pradesh
|Country
|India
|Number of vacancy
|01 post
|Salary
|Rs. 15,000 per month
|Nature of appointment
|Appointment on contractual basis until the completion of the project.
|Tenure of Project
|4 months from the date of commencement of project until 14th March, 2020
|Title of the Project
|The Declining Sex ratio of border districts of Himachal Pradesh
Educational Qualification:
Ph.D. /M. Phil/MA in any Social Science discipline (ideally in Economics, Political Science, Public Administration, Sociology, Social work.). Or MBA with at least 55% marks with experience of primary data collection, data processing, and questionnaire design and also experience of information analysis in Excel and SPSS. Need to go for information assortment/ fieldwork inside HP (Himachal Pradesh).
How to Apply:
The eligible candidates can show up for a walk-in-interview booked on 10 December 2019. Interested individuals may show up a walk-in-interview scheduled on 10 December 2019 at 12:15 PM with a complete resume and photocopies of documents along with the original documents. No Traveling Allowance (TA)/Dearness Allowance (DA) will be paid for going to the interview. The applicants have to requisite documents /experience certificates which will show his/her qualification according to the requirement as above, without which his/her candidature will be dismissed. The experience letter of the Employer should determine the time of joining and resignation, name of the post and nature of duty assigned.