NIT Hamirpur Recruitment 2019: Get More Details on Walk-in Interview for Research Assistant Post on nith.ac.in

NIT Hamirpur Recruitment 2019

National Institute of Technology Hamirpur (NIT Hamirpur) has welcomed applications for the Research Assistant post. The qualified applicants can show up for a walk-in-interview planned on 10 December 2019.

Job Summary:

Notification No. NITH/HMR/R&C-85/2019/1219-21 Walk-in-interview 10 December 2019 Last Date of Submission Dec 10, 2019 Official URL https://nith.ac.in/ Location Hamirpur State Himachal Pradesh Country India Number of vacancy 01 post Salary Rs. 15,000 per month Nature of appointment Appointment on contractual basis until the completion of the project. Tenure of Project 4 months from the date of commencement of project until 14th March, 2020 Title of the Project The Declining Sex ratio of border districts of Himachal Pradesh

Educational Qualification:

Ph.D. /M. Phil/MA in any Social Science discipline (ideally in Economics, Political Science, Public Administration, Sociology, Social work.). Or MBA with at least 55% marks with experience of primary data collection, data processing, and questionnaire design and also experience of information analysis in Excel and SPSS. Need to go for information assortment/ fieldwork inside HP (Himachal Pradesh).

How to Apply:

The eligible candidates can show up for a walk-in-interview booked on 10 December 2019. Interested individuals may show up a walk-in-interview scheduled on 10 December 2019 at 12:15 PM with a complete resume and photocopies of documents along with the original documents. No Traveling Allowance (TA)/Dearness Allowance (DA) will be paid for going to the interview. The applicants have to requisite documents /experience certificates which will show his/her qualification according to the requirement as above, without which his/her candidature will be dismissed. The experience letter of the Employer should determine the time of joining and resignation, name of the post and nature of duty assigned.

<noscript><iframe width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/FSbKpHggnJ4?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

NIT Hamirpur Recruitment 2019: Get More Details on Walk-in Interview for Research Assistant Post on nith.ac.in was last modified:

Read More