Delhi University Recruitment 2019: Apply for 52 Assistant Professor Vacancies on du.ac.in

Delhi University Recruitment 2019

The Hindu College, affiliated to the University of Delhi (DU) has welcomed applications for the Assistant Professor at its official sites, Hindu college.ac.in or colrec.du.ac.in. A sum of 52 pots across divisions is available to be filled through this enrollment procedure. The application window is open and will close on December 30, 2019.

Candidates will be chosen based on their scholastic score, research publications and teaching experience with a weight of 84 marks, 6 marks, and 10 marks to each class, respectively. A merit list will be made dependent on the complete score. Selected candidates will be called for interview.

The official website to get more details on the recruitment is http://www.du.ac.in/ .

Vacancy Details:

Sr. No. Department Total Vacancy SC ST OBC UR EWS PwBD 1 Botany 3 1 – 1 – 1 – 2 Chemistry 5 1 – 1 3 – – 3 Commerce 2 1 – – 1 – – 4 Economics 1 – – – 1 – – 5 English 5 1 1 – 3 – – 6 Environmental Studies 1 – – – 1 – – 7 Hindi 3 – – 2 1 – – 8 History 5 2 1 1 – – 1 9 Mathematics 4 1 2 1 – – – 10 Philosophy 2 – – 1 – 1 – 11 Physics 8 1 – 3 3 1 – 12 Political Science 2 – – 1 1 – – 13 Sanskrit 2 – – 1 – – 1 14 Sociology 1 – – – 1 – – 15 Statistics 3 – – – 2 – 1 16 Zoology 4 1 – 2 1 – –

Eligibility Criteria:

To be qualified for the post, candidates must have a post-graduate-level degree with 55 percent score along with the National Eligibility Test (NET) qualification.

Candidates having a Ph.D. degree got from an outside University/Institution with a positioning among top 500 worldwide University positioning can likewise apply.

Application Fee:

Candidates should pay a charge of Rs. 500 as an application charge.

Candidates who belong to the category of SC, ST, and PwD class alongside female applicants are exempted from paying any application fee.

Chosen applicants will be hired at a month to month compensation of Rs. 57,700.

