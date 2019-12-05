CAT 2019 Answer Keys Released on iimcat.ac.in; Raise Objections by 6th Dec

CAT 2019 Answer Keys

The objection window for CAT 2019 Answer Key has been activated by the Indian Institute of Management, IIM, Kozhikode. Candidates appeared in this CAT 2019 exam can download the answer keys from the official website of CAT 2019.

The answer key got released today, 4th December 2019. Candidates willing to raise objection can do so with the proper specified formation states by the board and send it to the email mentioned on or before 6th December 2019.

The answer key released can held the candidates for calculating the scores that they have ‘tentatively’ received by tallying their responses with the answer keys. The result is expected to be released by the first week of January 2020.

The official website to get more details on the exam and download the answer key is www.iimcat.ac.in .

The answer key was released on the same day as that of the response sheet, 29th November 2019.

Steps to raise Objections for CAT 2019 Answer Key:

Visit the official site of IIM CAT as mentioned above.

Click on the login link available on the home page.

Enter the user ID and password to log in into the account.

You can now raise objections against the answer key.

Payment must be done for the objection raised.

Take a print of the objection for future reference.

The CAT 2019 was conducted by IIM Kozhikode on 24th November 2019. Total number of candidates appeared for this exam are 2 lakhs.

CAT score is mandatory for taking admission to the flagship MBA or PGDBM programs at the 20 IIMs in the country.

