BPNL Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for 1683 Posts on bharathiya pashupalan.com, Check for More Details here

Bharathiya Pashupalan Nigam Limited are inviting applications for various job as they are coming up with update of career opportunities.

They are inviting applications in both offline and online mode. The various posts include skill development, skill development officer, skill development instructor, admission consultant and office assistant.

Notification for this employment process are also published in the newspaper of Rajasthan. Even if they are accepting applications online, they will only accept initial applications offline which is through newspapers.

Vacancy details:

Total number vacancies for this recruitment drive is 1683

Out of all the vacancies, skill instructor post has 297 vacant positions and office assistant post has 99 spots for the people to grab.

The official website to get more details on the recruitment is www.bharathiyapashupalan.com .

Age limit:

Those who are applying must be between 25 and 45 years of age to be eligible to apply for the posts.

Eligibility criteria:

Candidates who apply should have a graduation to their name and also the age limit which is mentioned below.

Candidates must go through all go through all the information given in the newspaper and then apply to avoid any confusion during the recruitment process.

Pay Scale:

There will be a decent pay scale for the selected candidates and they will be paid from Rs. 15000-22000 as their starting pay according to the post, they are getting selected.

Regarding application form submission, notification reads that candidates must visit the official website. It will have all information including fee amount, interview date and other necessary information.

