CAT 2019 Answer Key to be Released on 30th November at iimcat.ac.in, Check here for more detail

Indian Institute of Management and numerous other management schools in India shortlist students based on their performance in the Common Admission Test (CAT). CAT has conducted every year, and hundreds of thousands of students register for the CAT in order to get admission into their desired business school. Like every year, CAT 2019 was also conducted in the month of November and approximately 2.44 lakhs candidates registered for the exam.

This year, CAT 2019 was conducted on 24th November 2019 across multiple centres in the country. Ever since the CAT 2019 got over, Candidates were eagerly awaiting, for the declaration of the results. But before the declaration of the final results, the provisional answer key for CAT 2019 has been released for the candidates on the official website of CAT.

Earlier there was news that the answer key would be released on 27th November 2019, but as per the latest updates, the results for CAT 2019 will now be declared on or before 30th November 2019. Candidates are advised to check the official website of CAT 2019 for latest updates.

The purpose of releasing the preliminary answer key is to help the candidates estimate their CAT score and also find out any errors in the answer key. If the students find out any errors or issues in the answer key, they must raise an objection along with the documentary proof. The deadline for raising objections to the provisional answer key will also be declared along with the release of the answer key.

Candidate must ensure that they submit their objections before the last date as no objections submitted after the last date will be considered. Once the window for submission of the objection closes, all these representations will be checked, and necessary changes will be made in the answer key. Once all the representations have been checked, the final answer key will be released along with the final result.

The final results for CAT 2019 will be declared by the second week of January 2020 on the official website only. Candidates must download their result as soon as possible to avoid any confusion.

CAT 2019 scores are valid till December 2020 and can be used to apply with the business schools across India that accept CAT scores for the admissions. As the number of students appearing for CAT is increasing every year, students should be ready to submit their applications with different business schools as soon as the results are declared for CAT.

Different business schools require candidates to apply separately, so the candidates must be ready to submit their applications along with all documents and CAT scores as and when the admission starts. If candidates do not get the desired score in CAT 2019, then they should start preparation for CAT 2020 right away.

