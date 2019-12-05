LIC Assistant Mains Admit Card 2019 Released at licindia.in, Steps How to Download Exam Hall Ticket

Life Insurance Corporation of India is one of the biggest general insurance companies in India and has now added various other portfolios in its business. With its operations expanding across the country, the requirement for skilled personnel is always there.

In order to select the best talent to fill the various available vacancies, LIC conducts different recruitment campaigns every year. Candidates keenly await announcement of these recruitment campaigns and apply in large numbers.

Under the ongoing recruitment campaign for selecting 7975 candidates for the post of Assistant in various branch offices of the LIC.

The preliminary examination for the LIC Assistant Recruitment 2019 was conducted on 30th and 31st October 2019. The candidates who qualified the preliminary exam were shortlisted for LIC Assistant Mains Exam 2019.

LIC Assistant Mains Exam 2019: Important Dates

Candidates must note the below mentioned important dates pertaining to the LIC Recruitment 2019 to avoid any confusion later on: –

S. No. Particulars Date 1 LIC Assistant Preliminary Exam 2019 30th October 2019 to 31st October 2019 2 LIC Assistant Mains Exam 2019 Admit Card Released 4th December 2019 3 LIC Assistant Mains Exam 2019 last day to download the admit card 22nd December 2019 4 LIC Assistant Mains Exam 2019 22nd December 2019

Ever since the results for the preliminary exam were announced, candidates were looking out for release of the admit cards for LIC Assistant Mains Exam 2019.

There is a crucial update announced from LIC regarding the LIC Assistant Mains Exam 2019. The admit cards have been released by the LIC on the official website for download.

Candidates must log-on to the official website of LIC India @ www.licindia.in and download their admit cards immediately. The LIC Assistant Mains Exam 2019 will be conducted on 22nd December 2019 across multiple venues in the country.

Only those candidates who will bring their admit cards with a valid photo ID shall be allowed to appear for the examination. Therefore, the candidates must download their admit card as soon as possible and take its print-out to be carried on the day of the examination.

LIC Assistant Admit Card 2019: How to download

Candidates who have been shortlisted to appear for the LIC Assistant Mains Exam 2019, need to adhere to the below-mentioned steps for downloading their LIC Assistant Admit Cards 2019: –

Log-on to the official website of LIC India, i.e. licindia.in

Now, on the home page of the website, locate the link “Career.”

This will open a new page, wherein you must locate and click on the below-mentioned link “Recruitment of Assistants 2019.”

Here you will be prompted to use your login credentials to log-in to your account.

Now, you shall be able to see your admit card for LIC Assistant Mains Exam 2019.

Download the admit card and take a printout to be carried on the day of the examination.

