CAT 2019 Score Card Released on iimcat.ac.in; Steps to Calculate Percentile

The results of Common Admission Test (CAT) has been announced on 04th January 2020, Saturday. CAT examination is held for admission to management courses of the Indian Institute of Management (IIMs).

The Common Admission Test was conducted across 156 cities in India at 376 test centres. Candidates who scored the highest percentile would be eligible to appear for the interview round. The admission to the prestigious IIMs will be given to those candidates who clear the interview round.

The usual cut off for CAT for IIMs are extremely high that is above 90 percentiles. But candidates should not loose hope as there are other non-IIM institutes that will offer the admission based on CAT score. The cut off for the non- IIMs is not as high as the IIM Institutes.

Candidates can download the score card from the official website to know the result of CAT examination 2019. The examination was conducted on 24th November 2019 and candidates who appeared for the CAT 2019 can now download the result from the official website which is www.iimcat.ac.in .

Candidates should know how the percentile is calculated for CAT which is given below.

It is well known that the CAT paper is divided into three sections which is

Verbal Ability and reading comprehension

Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning

Quantitative Ability

Steps that follow to calculated percentile as below:

N is considered as the total number of students appeared for CAT 2019.

R is considered as the score secured by the candidate or Rank of the student

Percentile is calculated using the following formula: P = (N-R/N) X 100

The percentile is then round off to the two decimals point.

The above method is used for all the sections of the CAT Examination and then the final score is calculated for each candidate.

