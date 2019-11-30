JPSC Exam Dates 2019-20 for Various Posts Released on jpsc.gov.in, Get More Details here

JPSC Exam Dates 2019-20

The notification has been released by Jharkhand Public Service Commission regarding the revised exam or interview dates for various exams to be held in 2019-20. These exam/interview dates have been announced for:

Dy Collector,

Combined Civil Service Exam 2016,

Combined Civil Service Exam 2017,

Combined Civil Service Exam 2017-19 (Mains), Assistant Public Prosecutor 2018,

Assistant Director 2015,

Scientific Officer,

Assistant Engineer Mains,

Account Officer and

Assistant Public Health Officer Posts.

Important Dates:

According to the notice circulated by JPSC, the important dates are as follows:

Particulars Dates The interview for Combined Civil Service 2016 will be held from 04 February to 16 February 2019. Combined Civil Service (Backlog) Exam 2017 is scheduled – 01 March 2020. The main exam for Combined Civil Service Exam 2017-19 will be held from 18 April to 21 April 2020 The interview for the same will be from 15 June to 24 June 2019. The main exam for Assistant Engineer under RCD/WRD/DW and SD is scheduled on 01 and 02 March 2020. Shortlisted candidates will be called for an interview round from 20 April to 05 May 2020. The interview will be held from 01 to 05 June 2020. The written exam for Assistant Public Health Officer Posts is scheduled to be held on 16 January 2020 The interview for all shortlisted candidates is from 07 to 09 April 2020. The Civil Judge Junior Division 2018 Interview is scheduled to be held – December 2019 for 7 days. The written exam 1st. 6th Deputy Collector – 29 December 2019 and 16 February 2020 respectively. The interview round for District Sports Officer – 18 and 19 January 2019 Assistant Professor- 19, 20 and 21 December 2019.

For more details, candidates shall check the official notification and also keep themselves updated through our page.

Also read, JPSC Recruitment 2019.

<noscript><iframe width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Pe2OwsB4DUg?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

JPSC Exam Dates 2019-20 for Various Posts Released on jpsc.gov.in, Get More Details here was last modified:

Read More