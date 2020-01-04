CAT 2019 Result to be Declared Today by 5 pm, Download CAT Score Card @iimcat.ac.in

The Common Aptitude Test (CAT) 2019 result will be announced by IIM Kozhikode on 4th January’ 2020 by 5 pm. The CAT exam is one of the most prestigious entrance exams in the country. The CAT 2019 exam was conducted across the country by IIM Kozhikode on 24 November 2019. Over two lakh candidates who have appeared for this exam are waiting anxiously for the declaration of a result that is going to decide their future.

Where can I download my CAT Scorecard?

Candidates can download the CAT 2019 Scorecard from this website:-https://iimcat.ac.in/

Read the official announcement as declared on the CAT website below-

CAT Result Official Announcement– CAT 2019 results will be declared by 5 pm on January 4, 2020. Candidates can then download their official scorecards by logging into the CAT 2019 website.

What to do after CAT 2019 Results?

You have crossed the first stage to receive your MBA dream. It is time to focus on the next step that can increase your chances of getting into your dream business school.

● The first thing to do after the announcement of CAT 2019 results should be to shortlist the list of institutions a candidate wishes to apply. If you have secured a good CAT score, then you will get call letter for the next stage from many MBA colleges- both top and average business schools. It is wise to accept the call letters from the top MBA colleges if you have a good CAT score.

● A CAT percentile score above 90 is considered to be a good CAT score. A candidate receiving such percentile should prepare exceptionally well for the WAT and PI rounds for top colleges as the competition is bound to get fierce.

● What to do if you have low CAT score? A candidate securing low CAT percentile should not lose hopes. He/She should work harder to obtain proper weightage in the WAT/ GD and PI rounds to better their overall score component.

Minimum CAT Percentile Cut-Offs to be considered for PI and WAT process for various IIMs

All IIMs have different percentile cut-offs to shortlist candidates for the WAT and PI stages. Candidates securing the minimum cut-off will be considered for shortlisting process. However, this doesn’t imply that a candidate will receive the call letter solely based on the minimum cut-off percentile score. As per IIM Calcutta’s Website, “Candidates securing the above-mentioned minimum percentile in CAT 2019 in respective category will only be considered for calculation of their composite score in Stage II.”

The minimum cut-offs released by various IIMs are –

Name of IIM Minimum Section I (QA) Cut Off Minimum Section II (DLIR) Cut Off Minimum Section III (VA) Cut Off Total Percentile IIM Calcutta Gen- ≥ 75 NC-OBC- ≥65 EWS- ≥65 SC- ≥60 ST- ≥55 PWD- ≥55 Gen- ≥ 80 NC-OBC- ≥65 EWS- ≥65 SC- ≥60 ST- ≥55 PWD- ≥55 Gen- ≥ 80 NC-OBC- ≥70 EWS- ≥70 SC- ≥65 ST- ≥55 PWD- ≥55 Gen- ≥ 85 NC-OBC- ≥75 EWS- ≥75 SC- ≥70 ST- ≥65 PWD- ≥65 IIM Indore Gen- 80 NC-OBC- 70 EWS- 80 SC- 55 ST- 45 PWD- 45 Gen- 80 NC-OBC- 70 EWS- 80 SC- 55 ST- 45 PWD- 45 Gen- 80 NC-OBC- 70 EWS- 80 SC- 55 ST- 45 PWD- 45 Gen- 90 NC-OBC- 80 EWS- 90 SC- 60 ST- 50 PWD- 50 IIM Kashipur (>=) Gen- 80 NC-OBC- 60 EWS- 80 SC- 50 ST- 30 PWD- 30 Gen- 80 NC-OBC- 60 EWS- 80 SC- 50 ST- 30 PWD- 30 Gen- 80 NC-OBC- 60 EWS- 80 SC- 50 ST- 30 PWD- 30 Gen- 90 NC-OBC- 78 EWS- 85 SC- 60 ST- 40 PWD- 40 IIM Lucknow (PGP) Gen- 85 NC-OBC- 77 EWS- 77 SC- 55 ST- 50 PWD- 50 Gen- 85 NC-OBC- 77 EWS- 77 SC- 55 ST- 50 PWD- 50 Gen- 85 NC-OBC- 77 EWS- 77 SC- 55 ST- 50 PWD- 50 Gen- 90 NC-OBC- 82 EWS- 82 SC- 70 ST- 65 PWD- 65 IIM Rohtak — — — General-95 EWS-90 NC-OBC- 78 SC- 55 ST- 30 DAP- 30

Important Note– The actual cut-off and overall percentile might vary depending upon the total number of candidates to be selected for the interview.

