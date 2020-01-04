CAT 2019 Result Announced on iimcat.ac.in; Check Direct Link to Download here

CAT 2019 Result

The CAT 2019 results have been released by the Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode. Candidates appeared in this exam can download the admit card once released on the official website of CAT.

The CAT 2019 result has been released in the form of score card. CAT 2019 scorecard will contain the qualifying status and the percentile acquired by the candidates in the examination 2019.

The mode of CAT 2019 was in the form of computer-based mode. The CAT 2019 exam was held across the country in various exam centres. The duration of the exam was 3 hours. The sections of CAT 2019 are Quantitative Ability (QA), Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC) and Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning (DI & LR).

The official web page to get more essential details on the exam and download the result for CAT 2019 is www.iimcat.ac.in . Candidates can also check the CAT 2019 result through the official website by following the below mentioned results.

Steps to download CAT 2019 Results:

Visit the CAT 2019 official website link mentioned above.

Click on the CAT 2019 result link available on the home page.

Enter the credential or login details in the CAT 2019 result link to check the result.

Check and Download the CAT 2019 Result.

The direct link to download the CAT 2019 result is here, Direct Link to check CAT 2019 Result.

Exam Pattern:

Each right answer will add up 3 marks.

Each wrong answer attempted will lead to the deduction of 1 mark.

No negative marking will be given for non-MCQ questions (Type in the Answer).

Also read, CAT 2019 Answer Key.

Candidates appeared in this exam can raise objections against the answer key provided.

A total of 2 lakh students applied for the CAT 2019 examination on November 24, 2019. Candidates qualifying in CAT 2019 will be called for the interview and further admission procedures.

Stay tuned to other applications through our group, CAT 2019 Preparation, Syllabus, Result.

<noscript><iframe title="CAT Result 2019 Declared @ iimcat.ac.in, Download CAT Scorecard, Check CAT Percentile" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/pxc8lfbI_F4?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Read More