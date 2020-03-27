Does an Executive MBA have the same value as a full time MBA?

Executive MBA or PGDM Course is one of the most promising courses that is offered by different universities today. This course is mainly developed, to cater the needs of the working individuals. Nowadays, people with a work experience of 3 to 5 years can easily take up this course for an increase in their salary or for a better position in the workplace.

Generally this course is of 1 year. Since the course is flexible, individuals can work at the same time and attend college on the weekends. It helps the working professionals who are young and talented to keep pace in the global forum. They become aware of the recent trends in the market and management sector which in turn helps them to boost their performance.

Annual package that is generally offered is about 15 lac. And the fee structure is close to 10 lac a year. It is advisable to always check the prospectus and all other documents when it comes to the fees.

Candidates from any recognised university acquiring at least 50% aggregate in their undergraduate degree and a work experience of at least 3 years may apply to this course. Selection is done on the basis of entrance examination and GMAT score and personal interviews

On the other hand, a full time MBA course is open for fresh graduates. India’s top ranking colleges and universities like IIM, XLRI,Christ university , Amity University and others offer a wide range of MBA courses. In today’s date, courses such as MBA IN HR, MBA in marketing and sales, finance and accounts are most frequently opted. These courses are rigorous and require 2 years for completion.

A number of students aspire to be a graduate in Masters in Business Administration now. Handsome packages and placements at reputed companies are a desire for all.

Eligibility Criteria for securing a seat in one of the colleges is to acquire 50% aggregate in their undergraduate degree and also in the 10th and 12th examinations. They also need to secure a minimum score in their CAT/GMAT examinations.

In today’s time, both MBA and EMBA are equally important but at different levels. The former aims to cater the needs of a fresh graduate and the latter is designed for work professionals. The duration is also different. The most important criterion is that when a candidate applies for a EMBA course , he /she has to keep in mind that the employer under whom one is working, is considering the situation in hand. As the worker has to balance one’s study as well as his work.

Additionally, the fee structure is more or the less the same. While the EMBA course fee is mostly covered by the employer, it is not so in the case of a full time MBA course.

Thus, what one chooses to opt for depends upon the phase one is in. For a middle aged working professional it is more feasible to join an EMBA course. As he or she can make use of the flexibility of the course to upgrade and boost their career.

At the completion of the degree one also gets an increase in their salary as well as their position. On the other hand, a full time MBA course offers a platform for the fresh graduates to explore and learn. It makes them self sufficient and ready to keep pace with the world trend.

