Calcutta University Result 2019 Declared for B.A./B.Sc. PART 1 Exam @caluniv.ac.in, Check here for more Details

The University of Calcutta is one of the most prestigious and popular state university in the country. The university was found on January 24, 1857, by Alexender Duff. Calcutta University is one of the first universities in Asia to be multidisciplinary and offer western-style education.

There are 14 campuses of the university located at various places in the city of Kolkata. Some campuses of the university are located at exterior suburbs as well.

Known for its meritorious results and high-cultural values, Calcutta university is in the list of best institutes for higher education in the country. The university offers degrees in various streams.

Some faculties available in the university are: –

Faculty of Arts Faculty of Agriculture Faculty of commerce and business management Faculty of education, journalism and library science Faculty of engineering and technology Faculty of Fine Arts, Music and Home science Faculty of Law Faculty of Science

Calcutta University offers undergraduate and postgraduate courses in these streams and conducts semester exams.

On December 23, 2019, the university released the results for B.A./B.Sc. part 1 examination that was conducted earlier this year for this academic session. Students can visit the official website of the university to check their examination result.

Steps to check the result

Students must follow the below-mentioned steps to download their results: –

Students need to visit the official website of Calcutta University @ caluniv.ac.in for checking the result.

There will be a link for B.A./B.Sc. part 1 result link available on the home page of the university website.

Click on that link.

A new page will open where students are supposed to enter their roll number as provided by the university administration.

Enter the roll number and click on the submit button.

Check your result and download the result if you need to.

Students are also advised to keep a hard copy of the same.

Students are asked to enter their roll number correctly.

Sometimes due to overload, the server may take a longer duration to generate results. Students are advised not to panic in such situations. In case the students have any ambiguity or any confusion regarding their result, they are advised to inform the authorities.

