CLAT 2020 Registration Starts from 1 January, Check Last Date to Apply @clatconsortiumofnlu.ac.in

CLAT or Common Law Admission Test is a national level examination organized by the consortium of the National Law Universities or NLUs for admissions in various graduate and postgraduate Law courses offered by 21 National Law Universities all across the country.

As per the notification released on the consortium of National Law Universities on its official website, the application procedure for the examination starts from Januar,1 2020. The last date for applying for the examination is March 30, 2020, and the examination will be conducted on May 10, 2020.

Admit cards will be available on official website in the last week of April. The application fees for the examination is Rs.4000 for General/OBC/PWD and SAP students and Rs. 3500 for SC/ST students.

The answer key for the question paper will be available at the website on May 11, 2020, and invitations for objections will be invited from May 12, 2020, and will be accepted till May 15, 2020. Results for the examination will be declared on May 24, 2020.

· Steps for online application

Interested students can apply for the examination through the official website @ www.clatconsortiumofnlu.ac.in. The online application form will be available on official website of NLUs from January 1, 2020.

· Students are supposed to register themselves using a valid email id. Students are advised to register once using a single email id.

· After registration, each candidate will be given a unique login id and password.

· After generation of the id, students have to upload scanned copies of documents, signature and passport size photographs.

· Followed by the uploading of the documents and photographs, students will be asked to submit the application fees for the examination. Application fees can be paid by online mode by credit/debit card.

· After submission of the application form, students are supposed to take a printout of the form and keep it safe until the application procedure.

· Students should cross-check the details they have filled before submitting the application form.

· Students are also advised to visit official website regularly to check for updates and changes. They should also check their mail regularly.

Exam pattern

· CLAT 2020 examination will be conducted via offline mode only. Students will be given two hours to attempt questions and complete the examination.

· There will be 150 multiple choice questions for both UG and PG examinations.

· There will be negative marking in the CLAT Examination. Students will be given one mark for each correct answer, and 0.25 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer.

· CLAT 2020 examination will be conducted in English language only.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) –

Question: What is the release date of the application form?

Answer: The application form will be available from 1 January 2020 on the official website.

Question: Is there negative marking for CLAT 2020?

Answer: Yes, 0.25 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer.

Question: What is the date of the examination?

Answer: The date of the examination is May 10, 2020.

Question: When is the last date for application?

Answer: The last date for submitting the application is March 30, 2020.

CLAT 2020 Registration Starts from 1 January, Check Last Date to Apply @clatconsortiumofnlu.ac.in was last modified:

