Calcutta University BA, BSc Part 2 Result 2019 Announced on wbsresults.nic.in, Check Details here

Calcutta University BA, BSc Part 2 Result 2019

The university of Calcutta has just released an official notification that the result of the BA and BSc honors will be released in its official website. The notification stated the date of the release of result at November 22, 2019. But the time for the release of the result has not been declared yet.

The candidates can check the official website of the University of Calcutta to see if the link for the result has been activated yet. Other than the official website of the university of Calcutta the result will be released in other third-party websites also.

The candidates should make note that the results may not come up right after the candidates open it because of the volume being too heavy. All the students may open up the website at the same time which may take some time for the website to respond.

Steps to Follow to View the Result:

The candidates have to follow the steps given below to view the result of the BA and B. Sc examination. The steps are as follows:

The candidates have to visit the official website of the University of Calcutta, wbresults.nic.in.

In the home page of the website the students will find a link that leads to the result.

A new page will open where the candidates has to type their Roll Number and Date of Birth.

Submit should be clicked to view the result.

The traffic in the website may lead to its crashing. In that case the candidates can go the alternative website which can be used if the official website crashes. The candidates have to make sure to check the website from time to time since the time of the result has not been declared by the university of Calcutta.

