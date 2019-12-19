BSMFC Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for 243 Vacancies for Recovery Agent Post

There is a crucial update for all the candidates who wish to start working with the Bihar State Minorities Finances Corporation Limited, Patna. As Bihar State Minorities Finances Corporation Limited has its branches spread all around the state, it is always looking for ideal candidates for various vacancies available from time to time.

Moreover, the candidates also prefer working for Bihar State Minorities Finances Corporation Limited as it offers job stability and an excellent pay package. Currently, Bihar State Minorities Finances Corporation Limited is looking for suitable candidates for the position of recovery agent.

As per the latest employment advertisement published by Bihar State Minorities Finances Corporation Limited, applications are invited from interested candidates for 243 vacancies available for the post of recovery agent.

So, the interested candidates must submit their completed applications in the specified format along with their educational and experience certificates through speed post.

As online applications are not supported for the BSMFC RECRUITMENT 2019, candidates must rush to complete their applications. The completed application forms along with the required documents, shall be placed in a sealed cover and sent via speed post or registered post.

The package shall be addressed to “Bihar State Minorities Financial Corporation Limited, 34, Abdul Qayyum Ansari Memorial Bhavan, Harding Road, Ali Imam Path, Patna, Bihar 800001.

The last date for receipt of completed application forms along with the essential documents is 20th January 2020. So, the candidates must rush to send their applications as soon as possible.

No applications will be accepted after the cut-off date, so the candidates must take into account any possible postal delays and plan accordingly.

Any incomplete applications or applications without documents will not be considered for recruitment under BSMFC RECRUITMENT 2019.

Only those candidates can apply for these vacancies which are more than 18 years old and are residents of Bihar. Candidates must have cleared their matriculation exam to be eligible for recruitment under BSMFC RECRUITMENT 2019.

The recruitment under BSMFC RECRUITMENT 2019 is on a contractual basis and at no point can the candidates claim to be full-time employees of Bihar State Minorities Financial Corporation Limited. The payout will comprise of the commission on the amount recovered plus the expenses incurred on travel.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) –

