CLAT 2020 Notification: Exam Date, Application Process, Eligibility Criteria for UG and PG Courses

For all the candidates who are interested in a career in the legal profession, securing admission into the most famous law colleges in the country is a must. Every year, one of the National Law Universities of India conducts the CLAT, which is the entrance exam that one must qualify to be eligible for admission into the various undergraduate and postgraduate level courses.

Consequently, thousands of candidates apply for the CLAT every year to try and score the highest marks to be eligible for admission in the leading law colleges and universities.

This year also, numerous candidates are expected to register for the CLAT 2020 which is scheduled to take place on 10th May 2020.

The application form for the CLAT 2020 will be released on 1st January 2020 and must be submitted by 31st January 2020. So, all the candidates who wish to register for the CLAT 2020, must complete their applications before the cut-off date.

Under no circumstances will the applications be accepted after 31st January 2020. So, the candidates are advised to complete their registrations as soon as the application process commences on 1st January 2020. Though, it is pertinent to mention that the candidates must first compare their profile with the eligibility criteria for CLAT 2020.

If their profile does not match the eligibility criteria, their application can be rejected during any stage of the selection process. Though, it is important to mention that if the candidate meets the eligibility criteria, there is no limit applicable to the maximum number of attempts that one can take.

Eligibility Criteria for UG Courses

No age limit applicable for undergraduate courses under CLAT 2020.

Candidates must have completed their class 12 th exams or should clear it by May 2020 from a recognized education board in India.

exams or should clear it by May 2020 from a recognized education board in India. The minimum marks that the candidate should have scored in his/her last examination is 45% for general category and OBC candidates and 40% for SC and ST candidates.

Eligibility Criteria for PG Courses

No age limit applicable for postgraduate courses under CLAT 2020.

Candidate must have completed the LLB Degree or should be completed by April 2020 to be eligible.

At the time of admission proof of completion of LLB must be produced.

Candidates must have secured minimum qualifying marks in the last degree exam, which might vary according to the category.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) –

Question: When is the CLAT 2020 scheduled to take place?

Answer: CLAT 2020 will be conducted on 10th May 2020 across multiple examination centres.

Question: What is the upper age limit for undergraduate courses under CLAT 2020?

Answer: There is no upper age limit applicable for admission into UG courses under CLAT 2020.

Question: How many attempts can a candidate make at CLAT?

Answer: There is no limit to a maximum number of attempts one can make subject to the fact he/she meets the eligibility criteria.

Question: When will the registration process for CLAT 2020 take place?

Answer: The applications will be accepted for CLAT 2020 from 1st January 2020 and will close by 31st January 2020.

