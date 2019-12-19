IIT Kanpur Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for 8 Vacancies for the Research Establishment Officer Post at iitk.ac.in

Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur is amongst the most premier educational institutes of the country. In order to maintain its high education standards, IIT Kanpur is always on the lookout for the best candidates for different vacancies available with the institute across different profiles.

Moreover, the excellent job security and good pay package offered by IIT Kanpur makes it a preferable employer and thus the recruitment rives see active participation from the candidates.

Recently, IIT Kanpur published a job notification wherein applications have been invited from interested candidates for the post of Research Establishment Officer under IIT Kanpur REO Recruitment 2019.

As per the job notification published on 16th December 2019 on the official website of IIT Kanpur, 8 vacancies are available under the IIT Kanpur REO Recruitment 2019. So, the candidates who wish to start a career with IIT Kanpur in the role of an REO should submit their applications on or before 15th January 2020.

Applications under IIT Kanpur REO Recruitment 2019 are being accepted in online mode only. Therefore the candidates should log-on to the official application portal for IIT Kanpur REO Recruitment 2019 @ www.iitk.ac.in/doad/reo-recruitment and complete their applications by 15th January 2020.

Under no circumstances will the application deadline be extended and only those applications that have been completed before 15th January 2020 will be considered for the IIT Kanpur REO Recruitment 2019.

Thus, the candidates must not wait for the last moment to complete their application and should in fact, complete the online application process as soon as possible.

Once, the applications are received and scrutinized; the selection committee will prepare a list of shortlisted candidates who will then have to appear for an interview.

The details regarding the shortlisted candidates as well as interview date, time, and venue will be published on the official website of IIT Kanpur @ www.iitk.ac.in.

So, the students must check the website regularly for the latest information and updates regarding the IIT Kanpur REO Recruitment 2019.

No separate call letters will be issued for the interview to any candidates. Any attempts at influencing the decision or canvassing for the vacancies will lead to rejection of the application.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) –

Question: What are the details of vacancies available under IIT Kanpur REO Recruitment 2019?

Answer: A total of 8 vacancies are available under IIT Kanpur REO Recruitment 2019 wherein 4 vacancies relate to the position of Grade 2 REO, 3 vacancies relate to the position of Grade 1 REO and 1 vacancy relates to the post of Senior REO.

Question: When is the last date to complete the online application?

Answer: The application deadline has been set as 15th January 2020.

Question: Which is the official website for IIT Kanpur REO Recruitment 2019?

Answer: The official application portal for IIT Kanpur REO Recruitment 2019 is www.iitk.ac.in/doad/reo-recruitment.

Question: When will be the interview schedule released for IIT Kanpur REO Recruitment 2019?

Answer: Currently, IIT Kanpur has not announced the dates for the interview stage.

