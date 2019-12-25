Air India Recruitment 2020 Walk in Interview for Customer Service Agent Post on 6 January at www.airindia.in

Air India Limited has released a notification calling out applicants for the post of Customer Service Agent (CSA). Therefore, candidates who are interested in applying for the job can appear for the walk-in interview which is scheduled to take place on January 6th, 2020.

The candidates are advised to fill the application form and they should make sure that they carry all the essential documents for the interview process. For downloading the application form, the candidates can visit the official website @ http://www.airindia.in/.

ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA FOR THE POST OF CSA

The candidates should have a graduate degree in any stream, and the candidates should also have proficiency in Hindi, English and a local language

The candidates should also be proficient in computer in MS Word and MS Excel

The candidates should have minimum experience of 1 year with airlines or reputed travel agency, or the candidates should have a diploma from IATA or recognized training institute in ticketing, or reservation or sales (Aviation)

AGE LIMIT

While applying for the posts, the candidates should be18 years, and they should make sure that they are not more than 25 years of age

Note: The candidates should make sure they meet the eligibility criteria, and they should reach the venue by 8:00 AM and should not be late than 10:00 AM with the certificates mentioned below:

1. Class 10th pass certificate for proof of the date of birth

2. Educational certificates from Class 10th onwards

3. Experience certificates

4. Two passport size photographs

The candidates must make sure all these certificates are self-attested, and they should carry all these documents along with the application form.

HOW TO APPLY?

1. The interested candidates can appear for the walk-in interview on 6th January 2020

2. The candidates should reach the venue between 8 AM to 10 AM with all the required documents

VENUE OF THE WALK-IN INTERVIEW

The candidates should reach this venue at the mentioned time with all the important documents:

Hyatt Raipur Magneto The Mall, N.H.-06, Labhandi, Raipur, Chhattisgarh, India – 492001

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) –

Question: How to apply for the Air India recruitment process?

Answer: The interested candidates need to appear for the walk in interview.

Question: When is the official date for the walk-in interview?

Answer: The walk in interview is scheduled on 6th January 2020.

Question: What is the venue of the walk-in interview?

Answer: The venue for the walk in interview is Hyatt Raipur Magneto The Mall, N.H.-06, Labhandi, Raipur, Chhattisgarh, India – 492001

Question: What is the age limit for applying for the posts?

Answer: The candidates should be between 18 to 25 years.

Question: What is the official website of Air India Limited?

Answer: The official website is www.airindia.in

