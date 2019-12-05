DUTA Strike Today: 4500 Teachers March to VC’s Office, DUTA Calls for Indefinite Strike

Delhi university teachers have decided to go on for an indefinite strike which means that will end in the breaking of examinations of the Delhi university.

The strike will be initiated by Delhi Teachers Association (DUTA), has called for a strike against the decision in which DUPA has decided not to confirm around 4500 teachers.

DUTA also asks for the HRD ministry and UGC to address their demands. It is said that failing to do this will result in the teachers boycotting the Delhi university examination.

It is said that in case the exam boycott happens due to the strike, it will directly affect the time and future of thousands of students. If it affects because of the teacher’s strike, it will be a cause of reputation loss for the prestigious Delhi university.

As per the information released by the DUTA, it is studied that the teachers will not be taking up the invigilation duties and also, they will not be checking the answer sheets. If this happens, as we mentioned earlier, this will spoil the Academic plans of thousands of students.

The teachers demand that the DUPA or Delhi University Principal’s Association should withdraw the circular of August 28, 2019. The letter contains the information joining of the ad-hoc teachers working at the varsity in abeyance. As of now, a total of 9000 teachers are part of the Delhi University. Out of these, 4500 are ad-hoc teachers.

The salaries of the said teachers have also not given according to information. The circular had further stated that the ‘appointment of guest teachers can be made against substantive vacancies arising for the first time in Delhi university.

More information will available once they the news comes up and the decision come up from the Delhi university.

