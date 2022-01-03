Take The Next Step In Your Career With The Product Management Courses In India: Top 5 Institutes

In this Post-Covid era, businesses and professionals disrupt themselves and learn new skills to grow. One such area is product management. Nowadays, learning is has become a never-ending process, which is why product management certifications and courses are essential to improve ourselves. Technology and best practices are constantly advancing, and those in the field must stay up to date. Below are a few institutions in India that offer excellent Product Management Courses.

Henry Harvin

The Henry Harvin Management Academy was established to help management professionals enhance their professional careers by providing them with vital skills. These abilities are taught through action-oriented learning solutions carefully created by subject matter experts with substantial industry experience.

Their Certified Project Management Professional Course is extensive, and their Product Management Professional Course Certification demonstrates that experts have made significant progress in learning the area. Working on projects, simulations, and case studies will provide working professionals with practical information and an actionable skill set that would put them ahead of the competition.

upGrad

UpGrad is at an interesting crossroads in India’s commercial and economic history, with the Indian entrepreneurial ecosystem growing. Today, they are developing products to address the majority of life’s issues. As more goods are released on a daily basis, there is a greater demand in the market for competent, well-rounded product managers.

Duke Corporate Education and upGrad’s Product Management Certification Program aims to close the supply-demand gap in the product ecosystem by delivering professional training and mentorship to aspiring and experienced product managers. Our curriculum is developed exclusively for professionals to assist them in effectively transitioning and growing in their product management professions.

Great Learning

The curriculum for this Product Management and Analytics programme was created by Great Lakes professors and leaders. By bridging the technological, creative, and commercial worlds, the Post Graduate Program in Product Management and Analytics prepares students to create and design products from idea to launch and beyond. Learners will get a solid foundation in Product Management and Data Analytics, as well as rigorous analytical techniques to developing, launching, and managing products.

By the conclusion of the course, you will be a 360-degree product manager capable of visualising and solving difficult analytical issues, innovating and creating appealing digital goods and experiences through design strategies, and effectively managing products.

Simplilearn

The Product Owner/Product Manager course covers a variety of procedures, mechanics, and tools used to manage programmes and deal with backlogs. It will assist you in becoming an important member of the product development process and an expert capable of advancing company objectives using Scaled Agile Frameworks (SAFe).

Jigsaw Academy

Jigsaw Academy’s Postgraduate Certificate Program in Product Management is India’s first Product Management training program, providing aspiring Product Managers, Product Owners, and Future CEOs with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to study via a comprehensive approach to Product Management. The 5i Framework is used to build and deliver the program, making it one of the top Product Management courses available.

Learners may focus on the objectives and functions of Production Management (PM), roles and duties of a Product Manager, skills necessary to flourish in the area, and more using the BYOP (Bring Your Own Product) feature. Post-class activities, Harvard Business Review case studies, and practical application of the BYOP concept are all part of this online curriculum.

Conclusion

All of these courses assist students in learning and applying skills necessary in a difficult work circumstance. Professionals will benefit greatly from tactical skills and critical methods when working in the professional area. Professionals will receive the necessary training during these courses to assist them build their knowledge.

To get the latest information on upskilling & best MBA programmes in India & Abroad, Join PaGaLGuY

Read More