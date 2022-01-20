Why & How to Apply for MBA at Industrial and Management Engineering, IIT Kanpur?

Industrial & Management Engineering (IME) program was initiated to teach methods to plan, design,implement and manage production and services. In 1988, the IME department began the Ph.D. and the M. Tech program. Since 2001, it has incorporated the MBA program into its curriculum. Being an integral part of IIT Kanpur naturally helps the department and its programs imbibe all the values that have made the institute an epitome of excellence.

MBA at IIT Kanpur represents changing environments ushering in the industry. At IIT Kanpur MBA Program, the students discuss and brainstorm in a personalized and incubated environment, with professors constantly sharpening their analytical skills.The MBA program is fine-tuned to the needs of the emerging trends of automation and data exchange, manufacturing, and other industries. The constant upgradation of information flow, cyber-physical systems,cognitive computing, and data-backed decision-making guides the IIT Kanpur MBA curriculum to stay updated with the ongoing industry trends.

Highlights

Stands 16th position in NIRF Management Rankings 2021

Offers a highly affordable Two-Year MBA costing Rs. 3.6 lakh

Student-to-teacher ratio at IME IIT Kanpur is almost 3:1

SIDBI Innovation and Incubation center at IIT Kanpur offers many facilities for aspiring entrepreneurs

Exuberant campus spread across 1055 acres with world-class infrastructure and amenities

Offers strong Alumni Network and Corporate Interactions to develop from practical knowledge

Facilities

IIT Kanpur is one of the oldest IIT campuses, incorporating world-class infrastructure facilities. The IME department is equipped with excellent computational facilities and the latest tools and systems used to obtain hands-on experience. Having well-equipped laboratories allows the students to learn vital skills enabling them to succeed in the future, both in Industry and academia.

IME Department facilities

Energy Analytics Lab

Management Simulation Lab

Smart Systems and Operations Lab

Management Computing Lab

Product Life cycle Management Lab

Departmental Library

Faculty

More than 95% of faculty at IME IIT Kanpur have Ph.Ds. from IITs, IIMs, and prestigious overseas colleges, with more than 70% having business experience. Lectures, talks, case studies, group discussions, experiential learning,webinars of industry leaders, management fest, and sensitivity training are all part of the pedagogy. IME IIT Kanpur has 20 full-time faculty members and several visiting and adjunct faculty members who are great blend of pure academics and industry specialists.

Placement

Placement season for the MBA batch 2019-21 witnesses the flourishing faith of the corporate world in the MBA program at IIT Kanpur. The students were offered profiles in the domains such as Analytics, Consulting, IT, Operations, Finance, and Marketing. Regular recruiters such as Axtria, Ford, ICICI Bank, IndiaMart, Infosys, ITH, Optum, Wipro continued their relationship with our program this year as well. In addition to this, MBA IIT Kanpur forged bonds with many new recruiters, including Berger Paints, Digit Insurance, Juspay, Oxane Partners, Wells Fargo, etc.Analytics and IT/Consulting were among the top offerings, followed by marketing and finance roles.

The Summer Internship experience for the batch 2019-21 was thrilling with 100% placement. It provided a vast diversity of roles in sectors representing the spectrum from MNCs to the Start-Ups offering roles in IT/Consulting, Finance, Marketing, Analytics, HR, and Operations.

