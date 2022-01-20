IIM Kozhikode and Times TSW’s Executive Post-Graduate Programme in Management Records Unprecedented Enrolments

Kozhikode, 18 January 2022: With 530 candidates enrolled, the 14th batch of the Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management (EPGP) offered by the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode in collaboration with Times TSW, a brand of Times Professional Learning (TPL), has recorded the highest-ever enrollment for any executive MBA at IIM Kozhikode. The two-year programme is IIM Kozhikode’s premier executive education programme, and it is available online via Times TSW’s platform. The Association of MBAs (AMBA) worldwide recognises the curriculum that the Business Incubator and Entrepreneurship Centre sponsors through IIMK LIVE.

Five hundred thirty participants were selected through a rigorous screening procedure that included taking the Executive Management Aptitude Test, followed by a personal interview. The majority of the applicants have a BE or B.Tech degree and up to 30 years of professional experience. Candidates come from various functional areas and industries, such as information technology, automotive, banking, insurance, telecommunications, manufacturing, electronics, defence, and sales and marketing.

EPGP also includes three one-week immersion sessions on campus for learners to cover fundamental courses such as strategic thinking, international business, M&A and strategic alliances, leadership, and corporate responsibility. The curriculum is designed for working professionals and enables them to choose between two class schedules that are convenient for them.

They also have the option of taking a brief sabbatical for up to a year, following which they may re-join the programme to finish it. Candidates may attend their lessons at their preferred location via allotted learning centres. They may attend courses remotely until pandemic limitations take effect. Candidates who complete the programme will be given an MBA degree from IIM Kozhikode.

Prof. Debashis Chatterjee, Director, IIM Kozhikode, commented on the high enrollment, saying, “It is heartening to see the high number of enrolments for the Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management.” This year’s nominees come from a variety of backgrounds and functional areas. It demonstrates the significance of ongoing skill development among working individuals and organisations across industries. EPGP’s goal is to develop leaders who can guide their organisations in a rapidly changing business environment. This curriculum designed by IIM-K focuses on developing candidates’ leadership abilities while also providing learners with well-rounded experience in current management practises and theories.”

“A large number of enrolments for the Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management reflects the increasing acknowledgement of Executive MBAs in leadership development across every industry,” stated Mr Anish Srikrishna, Chief Executive Officer, Times Professional Learning. Many of our applicants have prior expertise and senior management or executive positions. IIMK EPGP assists them in further developing their holistic management understanding and using their expertise to help them achieve a managerial perspective, supporting their transfer to leadership positions in their organisations. With 91% of employers preferring MBA graduates, this programme provides our participants with a wealth of opportunities to advance up the corporate ladder.”

Peer-to-peer learning and collaboration, as well as networking possibilities, are made possible by the varied cohort. The IT/ITES industry represents the most significant subset of candidates, confirming the trend of increasing demand for management professionals in the software sector – according to a recent survey by Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC), 96% of recruiters in the technology sector said they planned to hire MBA graduates. The EPGP program’s learning is delivered through an interactive learning platform that allows for synchronous learning across many media.

Times TSW (The Second Wind) is a Times Professional Learning brand that offers a learning environment of executive education for working professionals. It provides learner-centric, creative, industry-relevant, role-specific, and technology-supported solutions to meet the expanding needs of Industry 4.0.



Through its strategy, courses, pedagogy, teaching style, engagement, and manner of delivery, as well as assessment and evaluation criteria, Times TSW has ushered in a paradigm change in executive education. Through strategic collaborations with the country’s best academic institutes, Times TSW strives to make world-class education accessible to aspiring learners by offering executive education programmes for working professionals who seek continuous upskilling by upgrading their professional qualifications.

