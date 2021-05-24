BITSoM and London Business School collaborate for Global faculty, Immersions, Executive education, and More

BITS School of Management (BITSoM) is a new-age global business school in Mumbai.

BITSOM has formally collaborated with the London Business School (LBS) under the aegis of BITS Pilani. The collaboration aims to reinforce its students’ global exposure. The partnership incorporates a unique global extension and immersion program at the London campus of LBS. Under the Letter of Intent signed between the two partners, the relationship with LBS will further shore up BITSoM’s renowned faculty pool.

BITSoM and LBS will be working collaboratively on creating an executive leadership program exclusively for women leaders in India.

Mr. Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chancellor, BITS Pilani, and Chairman, Governing Council, BITSoM, addressed the forum on the strategic collaboration. He said that when BITS embarked on launching BITSOM, they had a clear vision of constructing a global business school. Furthermore, the partnership with LBS takes a dynamic aspect of global exposure. The immersion program will accentuate students’ comprehension of cross-cultural leadership and expose them to a new wave of entrepreneurial energy. This unique advancement of an Indian MBA with a truly global and multi-cultural flavour, curated for the new age of business, will undoubtedly raise the bar for premier management education in India.

Mr. François Ortalo-Magné, Dean, London Business School, said that he was impressed with BITSoM’s mission and vision. LBS is eager to tutor committed students with diverse backgrounds who are open to change and initiate a metamorphic journey with BITSoM. The collaboration will have a profound impact on India and the world.

The collaboration provides students with an opportunity to spend two weeks in London for an immersion program. Students will learn from the distinguished LBS faculty and explore mindsets and beliefs about cultural intelligence.

The program comprises an Entrepreneurial Project Lab with students working in small teams with entrepreneurs and gaining insights from their experience while offering fresh thoughts and new possibilities.

Dr. Ranjan Banerjee, Dean, BITSoM, London Business School, said that they created tomorrow’s global leaders. They would not rest on imparting mere bookish global concepts. Students will gain hands-on experience and reflection. Experiencing multi-cultural settings firsthand and solving problems with entrepreneurs in industry settings will leverage the BITSoM students’ LBS experience.

BITS had launched BITSoM in January this year and met with impressive responses from students. The first cohort comprises a mix of fresh graduates and experienced candidates from leading colleges across the country.

BITSOM faculty come from some of the leading global institutes in the world. Faculty from Kellogg, Wharton, NYU, MIT Sloan, Texas Austin, and Cornell lead the founding class.

BITSoM has recently added to its faculty pool some eminent faculty – Prof. Leena Chatterjee, Prof. AK Shivakumar, Devdutt Pattnaik, and Nish Bhutani.

With a stellar global faculty and a curriculum curated for the digital age, the BITSoM experience makes graduates ready for the emerging workplace.

What is unique about BITSoM?

BITS School of Management (BITSoM) is a new-age global business school under the aegis of BITS Pilani. The location is in India’s business capital, Mumbai. The spirit of excellence and entrepreneurial culture that BITS Pilani has carried over five decades has nurtured and inspired BITSoM.

Building on the BITS legacy, BITSoM offers a new age MBA program. The BITSOM has prepared a future-ready curriculum. The transformative experience at BITSOM will turn students into lifelong learners who thrive in an ever-changing business landscape.

With a faculty hand-picked from among the best business schools globally, BITSoM is a school for business and life that aims to bring out the best in the next generation of leaders.

