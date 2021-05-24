HomeMBA Entrance Exam 2020-21CAT Entrance Exam 2020-21 Articles
  • Articles

    • B-School Job Rates at par with Harvard and Stanford

    Posted on by PaGaLGuY

    Among all the things around the world, the tag of anything works the best- thanks to the marketing strategy and other means introduced by globalization. What we tend to miss out on this hullabaloo is that there might be a different and a better option available aside from these well-renowned tags. This, however, doesn’t mean that the options with widely known tags aren’t good, rather this implies that one should be aware of the options that are available.

    When it comes to choosing the B-Schools and that too from an institute of the international repute, colleges like Harvard and Stanford definitely top the choice of any aspirant. But most of them miss the equally competent B-schools with higher employability rate. To state the facts, varied institutes in the US News’s top 100 B-schools, placed their students in reputed jobs within three months of graduation which was way higher the rate than that of Harvard or Stanford. Many of these schools do not have the highest-ranked program and most of the time their potential is often overlooked, just because of the lack of tag. To illustrate, the job rate at McCoy College of Business at the Texas State University was recorded at straight 100%, whereas the same job rate was at 96.6% at the Ivy School of Business at Iowa State University.

    Job Rates Better than Harvard and Stanford

    To state the figures and supplement the argument here, the employability rate at the Harvard School of Business was at 82.5% by the end of the third month of the graduation, which is 17.5% below the Texas State University and 14.1% below Iowa State University. Meanwhile, at Stanford, the employability was at 85.3%, which was 14.7 and 11.3 percent less than the Texas State and Iowa State respectively. This is also to point out the geographical advantage that Stanford has over Texas and Iowa; which is proximity to Silicon Valley.

    The average package does not remain as high as in Harvard or Stanford, but considering the tuition fee in these colleges, the return is equally proportionate. This becomes a highlighting factor for some to pursue higher education in such not-so-well-known schools and get easily employed as well.

    Job Rates at a Glance

    With such contrasting figures between the job rates of Stanford or Harvard with the State Universities like Texas State or Iowa State University, there are many other schools in line which might prove to be a good option to the aspirants. Here is a table of B-Schools with their job rates and average starting bonus:

    School

    Job Rate Three Months Later

    Average Annual Package

    Stanford Graduate School of Business

    85%

    $ 176083

    Harvard Business School

    83%

    $171185

    Texas State University McCoy

    100%

    $66750

    Iowa State University

    97%

    $67003

    Stevens Institute of Technology

    96%

    $91484

    University of Washington Foster

    94%

    $151683

    North Carolina A&T State University

    94%

    $77857

    Clemson University

    93%

    $64964

    Rochester Institute of Technology

    92%

    $65796

    St Louis University

    92%

    $60750

    University of Rochester

    92%

    $143349

    University of Florida

    91%

    $129227

    Vanderbilt University

    90%

    $148911

    Georgia Institute of Technology

    90%

    $141847

    University of Texas, Dallas

    90%

    $111168

    Georgetown University

    90%

    $155540

    Emory University

    90%

    $151922

    Texas A&M University

    90%

    $131541

    University of Tennessee, Knoxville

    90%

    $103788

    Of these figures, one can definitely see a stark difference in the average package from the top-rated B-school to that of not-so-widely known ones. But the major difference of course remains the return of investments that one makes in the realm of higher education. With these thoughts in mind, a student can obviously take into consideration the lesser-known schools with the highest employability rate and comparatively lower fee structure as compared to either Harvard or Stanford.

    Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for GMAT Exam Discussions.