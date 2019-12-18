Bihar DElEd 1st Year Result 2019 Declared at biharboard.online, Get Direct Link to Download

The Bihar school examination board has declared result for the academic year of 2018-19 of 1st year Bihar D.El.Ed examinations. The results have been declared on official Website and candidates can check online the result of the examination. The official website is https://biharboard.online/2020/DlEd1820AppP-I/Search.html.

Candidates would need the roll code and roll number to check the result which needs to be entered on the website biharboard.online.

Statements

According to the reports in Live Hindustan News Website, Anand Kishore who is chairman of Bihar Board has confirmed the news about the declaration of Bihar D.El.Ed examination for first year students.

He also stated that the board has proclaimed result online taking into account the convenience of the students. He further added that the Bihar DELED Result Link is provided on biharboard.online website.

Download the Result

The Bihar Board DElEd Exam 2019 was conducted for the first time by Bihar Board from 27th May 2019 to 31st May 2019.

It has been observed that total of 24,190 candidates appeared for the examination for the first year exam of Bihar DElED course 2019. And out of total number of students 21, 034 candidates cleared the examination.

Candidates can follow the below steps to download the result:-

Step -1 : Candidates would need to visit the official website which is biharboard.online

Step -2 :They would then need to scroll down to the latest news and notification section.

Step -3 :Candidates then can find and click on DElED Result link-

Step -4 : This would then be redirected to new page

Step -5 : Candidates would need to enter the roll number as the column provided on the page.

Step -6 : Once the correct details has been entered, the result will appear on the screen

Step -7 : Candidates then can download the result and take the print out of result for the future references.

