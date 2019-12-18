HPBOSE Class 10th Date Sheet 2020: Check for the Tentative Dates; Final Date Sheet will be released on 20th December 2019

Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education is an official examination board in the state of Himachal Pradesh. Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education is responsible for overlooking the board exams for class 10th and class 12th students across multiple schools in the state.

As the board exams conducted by Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education are usually conducted in the months of February and March, the students are now fully engrossed in their preparations. But in order to be able to plan their preparations properly, it is essential that the students have the exam schedule with them.

That is why the Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has now released the tentative date sheet for the class 10th board exams on its official website.

According to the date sheet, the board exams for class 10th students will commence from 6th March 2020 onwards and will continue till 20th March 2020. Though, it is pertinent to mention here that this is a tentative date sheet and the final date sheet will be released on 20th December 2019.

As of now, no update has been shared by Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education regarding class 12 the board exams.

Regular students, as well as private category students, will have to appear for the exams in the morning shift i.e. from 8.45 AM to 12.00 PM. While the open school candidates will have to appear for the exam during the afternoon shift i.e. from 1.45 PM to 5.00 PM.

Tentative date sheet

Candidates must note the below-mentioned dates for the exam. As the final date sheet is to be released on 20th December 2019, candidates must refer to that for preparing the study plan.

The date sheet will be released on the official website of Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education i.e. www.hpbose.org.in. So, the candidates must download it as soon as it is available and refer to it only.

S. No. Subject Date 1 English 6th March 2020 2 Urdu, Sanskrit, Tamil, Punjabi, Telugu 9th March 2020 3 Hindi 11th March 2020 4 Mathematics 13th March 2020 5 Social Science 16th March 2020 6 Financial Literacy 17th March 2020 7 Science 18th March 2020 8 Automobiles, Tourism, Arts, Security, IT and Physical Education 20th March 2020

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) –

Question: Which is the official website of Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education?

Answer: The official website of Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education is www.hpbose.org.in

Question: When will be the final date sheet released for the class 10th board exams?

Answer: The final date sheet will be announced on 20th December 2019.

Question: What are the expected dates for the class 10th board exams?

Answer: According to the tentative date sheet, the exams will start on 6th March 2020 and end by 20th March 2020.

Question: What will be the timings of the exams for class 10th students?

Answer: Regular students and private category students will have to appear in the morning shift, i.e. from 8.45 AM to 12.00 PM. The open school candidates will have to appear during the afternoon shift i.e. from 1.45 PM to 5.00 PM

