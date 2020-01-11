HomeJobs & Careers Articles
  • Articles

    • Department of Forest, Delhi Recruitment 2020: Apply for 226 Forest Ranger, Forest Guard & Wildlife Guard Posts on forest.delhigovt.nic.in

    Posted on by Nita Samantaray

    Department of Forest, Delhi Recruitment 2020: Candidates can apply for 226 Forest Ranger, Forest Guard & Wildlife Guard Posts on forest.delhigovt.nic.in.

    Department of Forest, Delhi Recruitment 2020
    Department of Forest, Delhi Recruitment 2020

    Department of Forest and Wildlife of Government of NCT of Delhi has opened registration window for selection Forestry Staff for the post of Forest Ranger, Forest Guard, and Wildlife Guard/Game Watcher. Online Applications will be acknowledged for Delhi Forest Department Recruitment 2020 from 14 January. Qualified and intrigued candidates can apply online on Delhi Forest Department Website at the very latest 13 February 2020.

    Important Dates:

    • Start date of online registration of applicants – 14 January 2020
    • End Date of Application submission – 13 February 2020
    • Tentative dates of computer based online test – 12th and/or 13th March 2020

    Vacancy Details:

    Total Posts – 226

    Forest Ranger – 4 Posts

    Forest Guard – 211

    Wildlife Guard/Game Watcher – 11

    Educational Qualification:

    • Forest Ranger –Candidate must hold degree in Science or Engineering from any certified University/Institute in:
    • Agriculture (ii)Botany (iii)Chemistry (iv)Computer Application/Computer Science (v)Engineering Agriculture/ Chemical/civil /Computer/ Electrical/ Electronics/Mechanical (vi)Environmental Science, (vii)Forestry (viii)Geology (ix)Horticulture (x)Mathematics (xi)Physics (xii)Statistics (xiii)Veterinary Science (xiv)Zoology.
    • Forest Guard – Applicants must be 12th passed from a recognized board.
    • Wildlife Guard/Game Watcher – 10th passed from recognized board/Institute.

    Age Limit:

    • Forest Ranger – 30 years
    • Forest Guard – 18 -27 years
    • Wildlife Guard/Game Watcher – 18 -27 years
    • Candidates from reserved category are eligible for upper age limit relaxation as per government standards.

    Registration Fee:

    Candidates can complete the registration process by paying Rs. 100/- towards registration charge. (Female Candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste/Schedule Tribes are exempted from paying the registration fee)

    Selection Procedure:

    Applicants will get selected on the basis of online computer-based examination

    How to Apply:

    Candidates are required to apply online on the website http://forest.delhigovt.nic.in  on or before 13 February 2020.

    Read Next

    GD-PI Topic 2020: Indian Economic Slowdown Reasons
    The dream Indian economy of achieving $5 Trillion by 2024 received a major setback when the GDP growth rate slumped at 4.5% in the second quarter of the 2019-20 financial year. It stands in stark contrast from the 7.1% second-quarter growth rate of 2018-19. The slowdown of the Indian economy became the talk of the
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  2 hours ago
    TNUSRB SI Departmental Preliminary 2019 Exam Date changed to 13th Jan 2020
    TNUSRB SI Departmental Preliminary 2019: Candidates can check the exam date changed to 13th Jan 2020 on tnusrbonline.org.
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  2 hours ago
    CSBC Bihar Constable 2020 exam on 12th Jan; Check Important Points here
    CSBC Bihar Constable 2020: The exam for CSBC Bihar Constable 2020 will be held tomorrow, on 12th Jan.
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  1 hour ago
    Department of Forest, Delhi Recruitment 2020: Apply for 226 Forest Ranger, Forest Guard & Wildlife Guard Posts on forest.delhigovt.nic.in
    Department of Forest, Delhi Recruitment 2020: Candidates can apply for 226 Forest Ranger, Forest Guard & Wildlife Guard Posts on forest.delhigovt.nic.in.
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 5 hours
    DFCC Railways Officer Recruitment 2020: Steps to Apply here
    DFCC Railways Officer Recruitment 2020: Candidates can go through the steps to apply for this job in this article.
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 5 hours