Department of Forest, Delhi Recruitment 2020: Apply for 226 Forest Ranger, Forest Guard & Wildlife Guard Posts on forest.delhigovt.nic.in

Department of Forest, Delhi Recruitment 2020

Department of Forest and Wildlife of Government of NCT of Delhi has opened registration window for selection Forestry Staff for the post of Forest Ranger, Forest Guard, and Wildlife Guard/Game Watcher. Online Applications will be acknowledged for Delhi Forest Department Recruitment 2020 from 14 January. Qualified and intrigued candidates can apply online on Delhi Forest Department Website at the very latest 13 February 2020.

Important Dates:

Start date of online registration of applicants – 14 January 2020

End Date of Application submission – 13 February 2020

Tentative dates of computer based online test – 12th and/or 13th March 2020

Vacancy Details:

Total Posts – 226

Forest Ranger – 4 Posts

Forest Guard – 211

Wildlife Guard/Game Watcher – 11

Educational Qualification:

Forest Ranger –Candidate must hold degree in Science or Engineering from any certified University/Institute in:

Agriculture (ii)Botany (iii)Chemistry (iv)Computer Application/Computer Science (v)Engineering Agriculture/ Chemical/civil /Computer/ Electrical/ Electronics/Mechanical (vi)Environmental Science, (vii)Forestry (viii)Geology (ix)Horticulture (x)Mathematics (xi)Physics (xii)Statistics (xiii)Veterinary Science (xiv)Zoology.

Forest Guard – Applicants must be 12th passed from a recognized board.

Wildlife Guard/Game Watcher – 10th passed from recognized board/Institute.

Age Limit:

Forest Ranger – 30 years

Forest Guard – 18 -27 years

Wildlife Guard/Game Watcher – 18 -27 years

Candidates from reserved category are eligible for upper age limit relaxation as per government standards.

Registration Fee:

Candidates can complete the registration process by paying Rs. 100/- towards registration charge. (Female Candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste/Schedule Tribes are exempted from paying the registration fee)

Selection Procedure:

Applicants will get selected on the basis of online computer-based examination

How to Apply:

Candidates are required to apply online on the website http://forest.delhigovt.nic.in on or before 13 February 2020.

