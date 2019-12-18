Bhaskaracharya College, Delhi University Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for 47 Assistant Professor Post, Check How to Apply

Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences is one of the most reputed colleges in Delhi University and is particularly well-known for its applied science programs.

In order to keep up with its high educational standards, the college regularly floats requirements for various vacancies available at different positions.

Recently, on 12th December 2019, a recruitment advertisement was released by Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences wherein applications were invited from interested candidates for the positions of Assistant Professor in various subjects.

The total number of advertised vacancies is 47. Applications must be submitted through the online channel and no hard copy of the application is to be submitted.

Candidates must log-on to the official DU recruitment website @ www.colrec.du.ac.in to submit their applications in the specified format. The last date for completing the online application process is 2nd January 2020.

Therefore, the candidates must attempt to complete their online application as soon as possible to avoid any last-minute hassles.

The application deadline will not be extended further and no applications will be accepted after the cut-off date. So, the candidate should not wait till the last date for submission of their applications and try to submit it as soon as possible.

Once the application deadline is closed, the selection committee will shortlist the candidates for the interview. The details pertaining to the shortlisted candidates for the interview as well as the detailed schedule will be published on the official website of the college @ www.bcas.du.ac.in.

No separate call letters will be issued, so the candidates are required to regularly check the website for updates regarding the selection process. The travel arrangements for the interview must be made by the candidates themselves as no TA/DA shall be provided.

Details of available vacancies

Biomedical Science – 4 vacancies

Zoology – 7 vacancies

Botany – 6 vacancies

Polymer Science – 5 vacancies

Chemistry – 6 vacancies

Physics – 1 vacancy

Computer Science – 4 vacancies

Microbiology – 2 vacancies

English – 1 vacancy

Instrumentation – 7 vacancies

Environmental Science – 1 vacancy

Food Technology – 3 vacancies

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) –

Question: How many vacancies are available with Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences?

Answer: 47 vacancies are available for the post of Assistant professor

Question: When is the last date for completing online applications for the ongoing recruitment drive?

Answer: Candidates need to complete their applications by 2nd January 2020.

Question: When will be the interview stage commence? Where will be the interviews held?

Answer: The details pertaining to the time and venue of the interviews will be specified later on by Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences.

Question: Which is the official website of Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences?

Answer: Official website of the Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences is www.bcas.du.ac.in

