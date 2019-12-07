Delhi University (DU), Deen Dayal Upadhyay College Recruitment 2019: Apply for 30 Assistant Professor Post at colrec.du.ac.in, Steps How to Apply

The University of Delhi is one of the biggest and most famous universities in India. With several colleges operating under its aegis, Delhi University regularly floats requirements for suitable candidates for various vacancies available in different capacities.

There is a piece of important information for candidates who wish to start their career in the field of education with the University of Delhi. As per the latest notification published by the Deen Dayal Upadhyay College, the University of Delhi on 2nd December 2019, 30 vacancies have been advertised against the position of Assistant Professor.

According to the advertisement, applications are being invited from interested candidates for the aforementioned vacancies through online channels only.

Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria and are interested in this opportunity should complete their application on the official website @ www.colrec.du.ac.in.

The last date for completing the application is 28th December 2019. So, the candidates who are interested in the advertised vacancies should complete their applications before the cut-off date. Any applications received after the cut-off date will not be accepted under any circumstances.

For more information pertaining to the above-mentioned recruitment drive, candidates must check the official website of Deen Dayal Upadhyay College @ www.dducollegeedu.ac.in

Details of the Vacancy

Out of the 30 available vacancies with the Deen Dayal Upadhyay College, the details of the subject wise requirements are as follows: –

Botany – 2 vacancies

Zoology – 3 vacancies

Commerce – 6 vacancies

Sanskrit – 1 vacancy

Economics – 1 vacancy

Political Science – 1 vacancy

Electronics – 3 vacancies

Mathematics – 5 vacancies

English – 1 vacancy

Management Studies – 1 vacancy

History – 1 vacancy

Computer Science – 5 vacancies

Important Dates

Candidates must note the below mentioned important dates pertaining to the vacancies available at Deen Dayal Upadhyay College: –

Publication of the recruitment notification – 2 nd December 2019

December 2019 Commencement of the application process – 2 nd December 2019

December 2019 Completion of the application process – 28 th December 2019

December 2019 Interview and further stages of selection – To be announced

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) – Delhi University (Deen Dayal Upadhyay College) Recruitment 2019

Question: When is the last date to submit the application through post?

Answer: Applications for the ongoing recruitment drive will only be accepted online @ www.colrec.du.ac.in. No offline applications will be accepted. The last date for submission of applications is 28th December 2019

Question: Where will the selected candidates be deployed?

Answer: Candidates who will be selected as Assistant Professors will be working at Deen Dayal Upadhyay College, Sector-3, Dwarka.

Question: How many vacancies are available?

Answer: 30 vacancies are available under the ongoing recruitment drive for the post of Assistant Professor.

Question: Where can I find the details regarding the eligibility criteria?

Answer: Candidates can check the official website of Deen Dayal Upadhyay College @ www.dducollegeedu.ac.in for more information.

