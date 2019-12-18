Bihar BSEB STET 2019: Application Re-Open on 20th December at bsebstet2019.in, Check here for more Details

There is a crucial piece of news for the candidates who are aspiring to start their teaching career with the secondary and senior secondary schools running in the state of Bihar.

Recently, the Bihar School Examination Board opened the registrations for the State Teachers Eligibility Test 2019 for selection of the most suitable candidates for the various vacancies available with the government schools in the state.

Under the BSEB STET Recruitment 2019, the online applications commenced on 9th September 2019 and closed on 25th September 2019. But due to some technical issues, many candidates were unable to complete their online registrations for BSEB STET Recruitment 2019.

Consequently, the registrations for BSEB STET Recruitment 2019 recommenced on 30th September 2019 and ended on 3rd October 2019. As the exam was scheduled on 16th December 2019, candidates were busy with their preparations. But the exam was not conducted on the scheduled date, leaving the candidates confused.

Recently there has been a new development in the ongoing BSEB STET Recruitment 2019. The registration window for the BSEB STET Recruitment 2019 has been again re-opened to allow the candidates who were previously unable to register, complete their registrations successfully.

The registration window will re-open on 20th December 2019 and will be open till 24th December 2019. The candidates also need to pay their application fees by 24th December 2019. Candidates will be given an opportunity to incorporate any corrections in their application form till 26th December 2019.

The new dates for the BSEB STET Exam 2019 have not yet been notified. But whenever they are announced, they will be published on the official website of BSEB STET Recruitment 2019, i.e. www.bsebstet2019.in.

So, the candidate should check the official website periodically for the latest announcements and updates regarding the BSEB STET Recruitment 2019.

The BSEB STET Recruitment 2019 is being conducted to select suitable candidates for the 37,335 vacancies available with various secondary and senior secondary schools in the state of Bihar.

Only those candidates who are Indian nationals and hail from the state of Bihar or have their domicile in the state of Bihar are eligible to register for the BSEB STET Recruitment 2019.

As the registration window will not be extended any further, candidates must complete their registrations before the cut-off date i.e. 24th December 2019.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) –

Question: Has the registration window for BSEB STET Recruitment 2019 really re-opened?

Answer: Yes, the registration window for BSEB STET Recruitment 2019 has been reopened from 20th December 2019 to 24th December 2019.

Question: What is the last date for making corrections in the application form?

Answer: Candidates can make changes in the application form till 26th December 2019.

Question: When will be the BSEB STET Exam 2019 conducted?

Answer: The dates for the BSEB STET Exam 2019 have not yet been notified.

Question: Which is the official website to complete the application for BSEB STET Recruitment 2019?

Answer: The official website of BSEB STET Recruitment 2019 is www.bsebstet2019.in

Bihar BSEB STET 2019: Application Re-Open on 20th December at bsebstet2019.in, Check here for more Details was last modified:

Read More