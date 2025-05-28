K J Somaiya Institute of Management, Mumbai, announces the launch of a full-time Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Marketing Communications in collaboration with Jio Creative Labs (JCL) -India’s leading creative and content-driven brand marketing agency.

The program integrates academic instruction with practical industry experience, affording students opportunities to work on real-world projects at JCL’s Mumbai facility. A guaranteed summer internship and masterclasses led by industry experts augment core courses in Integrated Marketing Communication, Brand Strategy & Storytelling, and Digital Content Creation, providing students with a thorough and career-focused education.

Programme Highlights (https://kjsim.somaiya.edu/en/programme/mba-marketing-communications/)

Jointly offered by K J Somaiya Institute of Management and Jio Creative Labs (JCL) – Co-designed and actively shaped through ongoing collaboration between academic experts and industry leaders.

Co-designed and actively shaped through ongoing collaboration between academic experts and industry leaders. Blended learning model : 3 days of classroom sessions at K J Somaiya Institute of Management and 2 days at Jio Creative Labs, working on live brand briefs, industry projects and contemporary lectures.

: 3 days of classroom sessions at K J Somaiya Institute of Management and 2 days at Jio Creative Labs, working on live brand briefs, industry projects and contemporary lectures. Guaranteed Internships : All students receive assured summer internships at Jio Creative Labs.

: All students receive assured summer internships at Jio Creative Labs. Live Industry Projects: Students work on real-world briefs drawn from JCL’s ongoing campaigns, engaging in real-time business scenarios and collaborating directly with industry professionals.

Students work on real-world briefs drawn from JCL’s ongoing campaigns, engaging in real-time business scenarios and collaborating directly with industry professionals. Industry Masterclasses: Programme includes masterclasses led by senior leaders and experts from JCL and the broader marketing industry.

Eligibility Criteria:

The eligibility to apply for the programme at K J Somaiya Institute of Management is as follows:

Minimum 50% aggregate in your graduation from a recognised university

Qualifying scores of CAT / XAT / GMAT* / NMAT (All attempts will be considered) / CMAT.

* GMAT scores valid from 1st January 2022 to Aug 2025

Admission Process (https://kjsim.somaiya.edu/en/admission/mba-marketing-communications?vthmstablink=vtmhs1)

CAT/XAT/GMAT/NMAT/CMAT

Candidates can appear for CAT 2024/XAT 2025/GMAT* /NMAT & CMAT 2025.

* GMAT scores valid from 1st January 2022 to Aug 2025

APPLICATION FORM FILLING

Candidates need to visit the KJSIM website and fill out the application form before the deadline to be eligible for further processing. (https://admissions.somaiya.edu/)

SHORTLISTING FOR ONLINE INTERVIEW

Candidates will be shortlisted based on a Video resume.

FINAL ADMISSION

Candidates can log in to the application form to view the status of their application.

Candidates will be offered the programme based on their results of the Online Personal Interview and the availability of seats.

Note:

*Candidates applying through NMAT & GMAT are required to select K J Somaiya Institute of Management as one of the institutes for sending their scores in the NMAT & GMAT application forms/portal, respectively.

GMAT scores are valid for 3 years (from 1st January 2022 to Aug 2025)

Selection process

MBA – Marketing Communications

Parameters MBA- Marketing Communications Entrance Exam (CAT/XAT/ GMAT/NMAT/ CMAT) 25% Video Resume 25% Online Interview 40% Academic Profile 10%

Application Process:

Programme Application form fee is ₹ 1,000/- (Non-Refundable)

Application link: admissions.somaiya.edu

Read More