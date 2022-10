India’s Top Private MBA Colleges Rankings: Outlook-ICARE 2023

After the 360-degree analysis of various business schools across the nation and incorporating various parameters, Outlook-ICARE India B-school Rankings 2023 is out. According to the statistics, XLRI-Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur, is the top private MBA institution in India, followed by Management Development Institute, Gurgaon, and Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai. Check out the complete list of top B-school Rankings 2023 :

RANK XLRI-XAVIER SCHOOL OF MANAGEMENT, JAMSHEDPUR 1 STATE JHARKHAND FACULTY STUDENT RATIO Weightage – 25% 98.64 EMPLOYABILITY Weightage – 25% 100 INCLUSIVENESS & DIVERSITY Weightage – 10% 96.33 OVERALL SCORE 94.01 2 MANAGEMENT DEVELOPMENT INSTITUTE, GURGAON STATE HARYANA FACULTY STUDENT RATIO Weightage – 25% 97.33 EMPLOYABILITY Weightage – 25% 100 INCLUSIVENESS & DIVERSITY Weightage – 10% 96.63 OVERALL SCORE 91.03 3 GREAT LAKES INSTITUTE OF MANAGEMENT, CHENNAI STATE TAMIL NADU FACULTY STUDENT RATIO Weightage – 25% 98.07 EMPLOYABILITY Weightage – 25% 97.28 INCLUSIVENESS & DIVERSITY Weightage – 10% 96.22 OVERALL SCORE 90.91 4 TA PAI MANAGEMENT INSTITUTE, MANIPAL STATE KARNATAKA FACULTY STUDENT RATIO Weightage – 25% 100 EMPLOYABILITY Weightage – 25% 92.05 INCLUSIVENESS & DIVERSITY Weightage – 10% 92.63 OVERALL SCORE 90.44 5 XAVIER INSTITUTE OF MANAGEMENT, XIM UNIVERSITY, BHUBANESWAR STATE ODISHA FACULTY STUDENT RATIO Weightage – 25% 100 EMPLOYABILITY Weightage – 25% 94.88 INCLUSIVENESS & DIVERSITY Weightage – 10% 93.55 OVERALL SCORE 90.12 6 SYMBIOSIS INSTITUTE OF BUSINESS MANAGEMENT, PUNE STATE MAHARASHTRA FACULTY STUDENT RATIO Weightage – 25% 100 EMPLOYABILITY Weightage – 25% 97.13 INCLUSIVENESS & DIVERSITY Weightage – 10% 82.24 OVERALL SCORE 89.08 7 LOYOLA INSTITUTE OF BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION, CHENNAI STATE TAMIL NADU FACULTY STUDENT RATIO Weightage – 25% 100 EMPLOYABILITY Weightage – 25% 93.27 INCLUSIVENESS & DIVERSITY Weightage – 10% 80.08 OVERALL SCORE 88.74 8 AMITY BUSINESS SCHOOL, AMITY UNIVERSITY, NOIDA STATE UTTAR PRADESH FACULTY STUDENT RATIO Weightage – 25% 100 EMPLOYABILITY Weightage – 25% 96.42 INCLUSIVENESS & DIVERSITY Weightage – 10% 82.46 OVERALL SCORE 88.46 9 KALINGA INSTITUTE OF INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGY, BHUBANESWAR STATE ODISHA FACULTY STUDENT RATIO Weightage – 25% 100 EMPLOYABILITY Weightage – 25% 97.89 INCLUSIVENESS & DIVERSITY Weightage – 10% 70.94 OVERALL SCORE 86.66 10 UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF BUSINESS, CHANDIGARH UNIVERSITY, MOHALI STATE PUNJAB FACULTY STUDENT RATIO Weightage – 25% 100 EMPLOYABILITY Weightage – 25% 95.06 INCLUSIVENESS & DIVERSITY Weightage – 10% 64.58 OVERALL SCORE 85.25 11 GOA INSTITUTE OF MANAGEMENT, SATTARI STATE GOA FACULTY STUDENT RATIO Weightage – 25% 100 EMPLOYABILITY Weightage – 25% 94.4 INCLUSIVENESS & DIVERSITY Weightage – 10% 70.42 OVERALL SCORE 85.14 12 INSTITUTE OF MANAGEMENT TECHNOLOGY, GHAZIABAD STATE UTTAR PRADESH FACULTY STUDENT RATIO Weightage – 25% 100 EMPLOYABILITY Weightage – 25% 90.6 INCLUSIVENESS & DIVERSITY Weightage – 10% 72.4 OVERALL SCORE 84.18 13 IFIM COLLEGE, BENGALURU STATE KARNATAKA FACULTY STUDENT RATIO Weightage – 25% 98.54 EMPLOYABILITY Weightage – 25% 86.82 INCLUSIVENESS & DIVERSITY Weightage – 10% 70.95 OVERALL SCORE 81.66 14 LAL BAHADUR SHASTRI INSTITUTE OF MANAGEMENT, NEW DELHI STATE DELHI FACULTY STUDENT RATIO Weightage – 25% 100 EMPLOYABILITY Weightage – 25% 92.19 INCLUSIVENESS & DIVERSITY Weightage – 10% 51.78 OVERALL SCORE 80.63 15 SYMBIOSIS CENTER FOR MANAGEMENT & HUMAN RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT, PUNE STATE MAHARASHTRA FACULTY STUDENT RATIO Weightage – 25% 99.56 EMPLOYABILITY Weightage – 25% 86.08 INCLUSIVENESS & DIVERSITY Weightage – 10% 53.76 OVERALL SCORE 79.93

To check out the entire list CLICK HERE.

