Best Colleges for MBA in International Business in India based on Return on Investment

MBA is one of the most expensive degrees worldwide. It is generally assumed that the returns after investing in a good MBA degree are worth the financial expense. Although it is true for most business schools in India, not all provide the best returns.

Thus, the continuous yearly increase in tuition fees is a matter of concern. It is pertinent to understand, which business schools provide quality education, essential learning, and adequate industry exposure.

These schools provide an excellent return on investment, in that, they require low tuition fees and facilitate great placements.

Program Overview

An MBA in International Business is a two-year post-graduate program offered to students, who want to pursue a career in the International Business domain. Candidates interested in the course can acquire knowledge in niche subjects related to international business in foreign trade management, exports and imports through the analysis and generation of research.

The MBA IB course primarily emphasizes the complete understanding of the emerging economies of many developing and developed countries. With this course, the students can gain deeper knowledge regarding the varying landscape of international business and learn to analyze how these changes affect the domestic market.

Throughout the two-year course curriculum, the students are equipped with an understanding of the procedure and documentation in import and export, how to comprehend consumers’ mindsets in different countries, currency fluctuation, and establishing capital from markets.

In the first year, students are provided basic knowledge regarding general management of international businesses, whereas in the second year, students can select their respective specializations, from various available specializations, such as marketing, finance, and supply chain management.

Career Prospects

A student with an MBA in international business work in private and government sectors. With many opportunities to work in the global market, graduates can work in international markets of the companies, import and export departments, international placement offices, global tourism sector, global shipping companies, international logistics & courier companies, and international consultancy firms.

Graduates can work in different positions, such as Export Managers and Executives, Consultant, International Business Consultant, International Marketing Manager, International Business Development Manager, Global Business Manager, Export Coordinator, and International Finance Manager.

School Fees Average Placement Package Indian Institute of Foreign Trade INR 8,01,000 INR 20.48 LPA University Business School, Panjab University INR 16,400 INR 11 LPA Institute of Management Studies, Banaras Hindu University INR 85,000 INR 7.2 LPA CMS Business School INR 3,88,000 INR 7.5 LPA Symbiosis Institute of International Business INR 6,25,000 INR 8.90 LPA ICFAI Business School, Hyderabad INR 14,04,000 INR 7.32 LPA