Best Colleges for MBA in Business Design in India based on Return on Investment

    MBA is one of the most expensive degrees worldwide. It is generally assumed that the returns after investing in a good MBA degree are worth the financial expense. Although it is true for most business schools in India, not all provide the best returns.

    Thus, the continuous yearly increase in tuition fees is a matter of concern. It is pertinent to understand, which business schools provide quality education, essential learning, and adequate industry exposure.

    These schools provide an excellent return on investment, in that, they require low tuition fees and facilitate great placements.

    Program Overview

    Design management is one of the many newer streams of a Master of Business Administration program. The MBA in Business Design program provides students with a thorough and deep understanding to integrate design and innovation with business. Design has become crucial to all current industries, and with the increasing competition innovation has become an integral part of businesses.

    With design management, students can learn to apply design principles to enhance the reach, innovation, and branding of businesses. The knowledge of design and its application can significantly help business managers improve management.

    In businesses, a well-designed brand, services or products, and image are some of the most essential factors for their success. Thus, businesses have started focusing on design and innovation aspects and started recruiting design managers for managing the development of businesses in these aspects.

    MBA in Business Design is a two-year post-graduate program, which equips students with knowledge on a wide range of concepts in design and its applications in different domains, including advertising, art, and innovation in science and information technology.

    This program aims to inform students regarding brand and product promotion and how to enhance business efficiency and productivity. With the makeup of the current consumer–business interactions, design is an essential aspect to attract consumers.

    Therefore, an MBA degree in this field cam help candidates acquire the right career opportunities.

    Career Prospect

    Design managers are the bridge between design and business. Design thinking has become a critical factor in businesses, and businesses have started to realize the tangible effects of considering design and innovation as an approach to problems.

    Design managers are crucial for this as they can propose and implement new business models and devise innovative strategies. With the wide range of applications that a design thinking approach has on businesses, managers are can effectively develop solutions to organizational challenges.

    School Fees Average Placement Package
    MIT Institute of Design INR 10,16,000 INR 6 LPA
    AIBM INR 1,40,000 INR 4.5 LPA
    Cindrebay School of Interior Design INR 1,00,000 INR 5 LPA
    International Institute of Fashion Design, Punjab INR 9,00,000 INR 6 LPA
    International Institute of Fashion Design, Dehradun INR 5,60,000 INR 4 LPA
    School of Business Design, Manesar INR 16,50,000 No data available
    World University of Design INR 5,00,000 No data available
    ISDI Mumbai INR 5,23,000 No data available
    International Institute of Fashion Design, Hyderabad INR 1,52,000 No data available
    International Institute of Fashion Design, Jabalpur INR 2,60,000 No data available
    International Institute of Fashion Design, Pune INR 5,00,000 No data available
    Pacific University INR 1,40,000 No data available

