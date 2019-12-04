Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2019: Apply for Chief Risk Officer Posts on bankofmaharashtra.in

Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2019

The bank of Maharashtra is going to start the recruitment process for the post of Chief Risk Officer. An official announcement was made in the official website of the Bank of Maharashtra.

The candidates who are interested and eligible to apply for the post of Chief Risk Officer can do so from the official website of the Bank of Maharashtra from December 3, 2019 onwards. However, the candidates should finish the application process before the last date to submit application form on December 7, 2019.

Important Dates:

The important dates which the candidates should make note of are as follows:

Events Dates Starting date to apply online December 3, 2019. Last date to apply online December 7, 2019.

The official website to get more details on the recruitment is https://www.bankofmaharashtra.in/ .

Eligibility Criteria:

Only the candidates who fulfill the following eligibility criteria will be able to apply for the post of Chief risk officer in the bank of Maharashtra. The eligibility criteria are as follows:

The candidates should be a holder of the Financial risk management certificate which is issued by the Global association of risk professionals.

The candidates who is a holder of the professional risk management certificate issued by the Professional risk management international association institute are also eligible to apply.

The candidate should have work as an Assistant manager or general manager in the corporate credit and risk management role for a minimum of 5 years.

The candidates who were in a responsibility higher than an assistant manager in corporate credit and risk management should have an experience of minimum 1 year.

The candidates whose application form are considered will be called in for a walk-in interview. The date of the interview will be disclosed later in the official website of the Bank of Maharashtra along with the additional information.

<noscript><iframe width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/FZJcrzhm_n4?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2019: Apply for Chief Risk Officer Posts on bankofmaharashtra.in was last modified:

Read More