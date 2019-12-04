UPSC CISF AC LDCE 2020 Notification Out: Apply Online at upsc.gov.in, Steps How to Apply

The UPSC Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Assistant Commandants (Executive) Limited has released a notification for Departmental Competitive Examination (LDCE) which shall be released latest by tomorrow. As per the official calendar available on the website, the notification will be made available on December 4, 2019, respectively.

According to the notification, the application process will begin and the candidates will be able to apply the latest till December 24, 2019. The CISF AC(EXE) LDCE-2020 examination will be carried on March 1, 2020.

How to apply

As soon as the notification is issued, the candidates can apply on the official website-www.upsc.gov.in from December 4 to December 24, 2019. The admit cards will be published a week before the examination is conducted.

Selection procedure

The final selection of candidates will be done on the based on the-

written examination

physical and medical standard tests or

personality/interview tests.

For more details about the selection, procedure candidate is advised to check the notification.

Exam pattern

The written exam will include 2 papers. The question paper will have 2 parts-part one will contain the general ability and professional skills and part 2 will consist of essay, precis writing, and comprehension. Paper 1 will consist of a total of 150 MCQ type questions to be completed in the total duration of two and a half hours. Paper 2 will total 100 marks, and the provided time in a total time duration will be of 2 hours.

